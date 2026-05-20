Tanzania: Super Eagles Up Against Madagascar, Tanzania, Guinea Bissau

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been paired in Group L with familiar foes and joint-hosts Tanzania, Madagascar and Guinea Bissau in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals to be jointly-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

At Tuesday's draw ceremony at the Egyptian Football Association headquarters in Cairo, all the 48 teams were slotted into 12 groups of four teams each, with the two top-placed countries in each pool advancing to the finals scheduled for between June 19th and July 17th, next year.

The Super Eagles will open their campaign to qualify for the 2027 AFCON at home against Madagascar.

The game will be played on September 23 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

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The three-time African champions will then fly out to Guinea Bissau four days later in continuation of the qualifying series.

They will then complete the first half of the qualifiers with a home game against AFCON co-hosts Tanzania on November 11.

In previous encounters, Nigeria defeated Madagascar home and away in the qualifying series for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, and shared honours with Guinea Bissau in the race to the 2023 AFCON finals that were held in Cote d'Ivoire. Guinea Bissau won in Abuja while the Super Eagles took the full points in Bissau.

Tanzania was in the same qualifying pool with Nigeria in the race to the 2017 AFCON. Both teams played a scoreless draw in Dar es Salaam before Nigeria won 1-0 in Uyo through a Kelechi Iheanacho long-range blast.

In other fixtures, Morocco's Atlas Lions, who hosted the last finals that was the first-ever to span across two different years (2025 and 2026), will tackle Gabon, Niger Republic and Lesotho in Group A.

Seven-time champions Egypt will face Angola, Malawi and South Sudan in Group B, while five-time champions Cameroon must deal with a tricky pool that contains Comoros, Namibia and Congo.

ALL THE GROUPS:

A: Morocco, Gabon, Niger Rep., Lesotho

B: Egypt, Angola, Malawi, South Sudan

C: Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, The Gambia, Somalia,

D: South Africa, Guinea, Kenya, Eritrea

E: DR Congo, E'Guinea, S'Leone, Zimbabwe

F: B'Faso, Benin Rep., Mauritania, C'Africa Rep.

G: Cameroon, Comoros, Namibia, Congo

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H: Tunisia, Uganda, Libya, Botswana

I: Algeria, Zambia, Togo, Burundi

J: Senegal, Mozambique, Sudan, Ethiopia

K: Mali, Cape Verde, Rwanda, Liberia

L: Nigeria, Madagascar, Tanzania, G'Bissau