Nigeria: Fatalities From Lassa Fever

editorial

All stakeholders should do more to stem the scourge

The death toll from the outbreak of Lassa fever in the country rose to 191 last week, with health authorities warning over increasing infections across several states. According to the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), 23 states across 106 local government areas have recorded at least one confirmed case this year. The data also revealed that the 21-30 age group remains the most affected, with cases spanning ages from one to 90 years and a median age of 30. "We are seeing late presentation of cases in many communities, and this continues to drive preventable deaths," according to the NCDC. "The high fatality rate is a clear signal that people are arriving at treatment centres too late."

Not only is it egregious that Nigerians die needlessly from a preventable disease like Lassa fever, what the latest figures indicate is that if indeed there have been any preventive strategies, they are not working. "Early detection and prompt treatment remain critical to survival," NCDC said in explaining the spike in fatality rates. But to rid the nation of a preventable disease that claims the lives of dozens of citizens on an annual basis, authorities in the health sector need to do more work.

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Lassa fever is an acute febrile illness which is caused by a virus with an incubation period of between six to 21 days. The onset of the disease is usually gradual, starting with fever, general weakness, before being followed by headache, sore throat, chest pain, nausea, and bleeding from the mouth. However, because the symptoms of Lassa fever are so varied and non-specific, clinical diagnosis is often difficult, especially early in the course of the disease. For that reason, steps should be taken by the government, at all levels, to emphasise routine infection prevention and control measures. Healthcare workers should also be advised to be careful to avoid contact with blood and bodily fluids in the process of caring for sick persons.

Unfortunately, Lassa fever has been a serious health challenge in Nigeria since it was first diagnosed in Lassa (the village for which it was named) in Borno State in 1969. Even though there have been efforts in the past to contain the scourge, the country has been witnessing frequent outbreaks in recent years. This, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) "could be attributed to reduced response capacity in surveillance and laboratory testing."

Experts have advised that people should ensure their food (cooked or uncooked) is properly covered while regular handwashing should be adhered to always. The bush around the home should also be cleared regularly while windows and doors of the house should be closed, especially at nighttime. The public should also be adequately enlightened on the dangers posed by rats in their homes. With the enormous resources available to them now, authorities in the 36 states and 774 local government areas should be able to mount a campaign on the disease.

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We hope the authorities will take both preventive and long-term measures so that we do not continue to lose our citizens to the virus that has for decades been an emblem of shame.