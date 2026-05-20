Nigeria: Wizkid Becomes First African Artist to Cross 11 Billion Spotify Streams

Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has been recorded as the first African musician to surpass 11 billion total streams on Spotify across all his credits.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday by the music data-tracking platform, Chart Africa, via its official handle on X. The platform noted that the singer is the first artist from the continent to reach 11 billion streams on the global digital streaming service.

"Wizkid becomes the first African artist EVER to cross 11 Billion Spotify streams across all credits," Chart Africa announced.

The achievement comes just days after the release of his latest collaboration with DJ Tunez, titled State of Mind.

The song, which debuted on May 15, garnered over 685,000 global streams on Spotify within its first 24 hours.