Nigeria: Davido Call Out Oyetola Over Alleged Guber Election Plot

Ahead of the August 15, 2026, governorship election in Osun State, famous Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has publicly criticised the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, over an alleged political plot.

Davido described Oyetola, who is the immediate past governor of Osun State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the "most desperate politician in the world."

Writing on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, the music star claimed that the Minister's hidden agenda ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial polls had already failed.

"The most desperate politician in the world is @GboyegaOyetola, very embarrassing. Oyetola, your plan no go work," Davido stated.

Although the Afrobeats singer did not provide specific details regarding the alleged plan, the development comes amid rising political tension in the state between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition APC.

Davido had recently announced a two-month suspension of his music career to actively lead the grassroots campaign for the re-election bid of his uncle, the incumbent Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke.