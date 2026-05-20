Nigeria: 11 Years Ago, Desmond Elliot Swapped Costumes for Gavel, Now He Faces Tough Survival Battle

Lagos State House of Assembly member Desmond Elliot faces on Wednesday the toughest primary election he has faced since dumping acting for politics in 2015. The primary election may prove pivotal to his political future.

With the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) set to hold its House of Assembly primaries on Wednesday (20 May), political tensions and intrigues are emerging in Surulere Constituency I, where actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot is seeking a fourth consecutive term in the Lagos State House of Assembly amid growing scrutiny from some party leaders and residents.

Since emerging in the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015, Mr Elliot has remained politically secure, winning three consecutive elections through a combination of celebrity visibility, grassroots alliances and support within the ruling APC establishment, particularly because of his political relationship with the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives and incumbent Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila.

But recent political realignments within the APC family in the area and shaky support from the APC establishment, the bedrock of his political run since 2015, have changed the dynamics of the contest.

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The emergence of other candidates and rival blocs will test Mr Elliot's political resilience, internal party loyalty, and public perception. From field reporting, PREMIUM TIMES found that the debate around Mr Elliot is no longer only about celebrity influence or name recognition. It has become a broader argument about loyalty to party's order, political succession struggles, internal democracy and whether longevity in office should automatically translate into continued representation.

A constituency divided

Recently, many leaders in the Surulere area have been divided because some party members argue that after three terms, the constituency deserves fresh leadership and new ideas. Others insist that legislative experience and political continuity remain valuable, especially in a state assembly where ranking lawmakers often gain greater influence over committee leadership, budget negotiations and constituency projects.

In April, a coalition operating under the banner of the Surulere Accountability Forum openly rejected his bid for a fourth term, accusing the lawmaker of weak legislative impact and inadequate constituency development. The criticism reflects a growing sentiment among some residents and party stalwarts who believe Surulere needs a representative capable of bringing renewed energy to local governance, particularly in areas such as youth employment, infrastructure and primary healthcare.

The group's spokesperson, Olanrewaju Badmus, said the constituency had not witnessed the level of measurable progress expected after more than a decade in office.

"We are not opposed to any individual on principle, but we refuse to endorse continued leadership that has not produced tangible improvements for our wards," he said.

"Three terms should have produced clear, measurable progress. Instead, we have experienced stagnation, recycled ideas and little evidence of policy leadership that responds to Surulere's evolving challenges."

But Mr Elliot's supporters rejected the narrative that his time in office has been ineffective. They argue that public expectations of lawmakers are often misunderstood, especially in Nigeria, where legislators are frequently judged on projects that executives should handle instead.

They insisted that the role of a legislator is measurable by the number of motions sponsored, participation in committee oversight duties, and constituency interventions. Supporters also highlighted his role in sponsoring or co-sponsoring bills, including legislation related to tourism promotion and public works in Lagos State.

For them, the current resistance is less about performance and more about internal political calculations.

The Odunuga-Bakare factor

The emergence of the former Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Housing, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, has quickly gained momentum within sections of the Surulere APC structure.

Ms Odunuga-Bakare's entry into the race has transformed what might have been routine internal opposition into a more serious political contest.

During a week-long tour across wards in Surulere, several APC stalwarts publicly endorsed her aspiration, portraying her candidacy as a symbol of generational change and grassroots leadership.

Among those who backed her was Khadijat Kareem, a political leader in Surulere, who described her as competent and experienced.

"When we talk about experience and competence, Barakat has both," she said. "She served well as leader of the legislative council and special adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu, and she will deliver as our representative."

Other party leaders echoed similar sentiments, arguing that Mr Elliot had completed his political cycle in the constituency.

"Desmond Elliot has done his best for the constituency, but there is time for everything. He has served for three terms, and it is time to give another person the opportunity," APC chieftain Sulaiman Yusuf said.

Supporters of Ms Odunuga-Bakare have also framed her candidacy as part of a broader effort to deepen female representation and strengthen grassroots mobilisation within the constituency.

But her growing support triggered accusations of political imposition after she tweeted on X that Mr Gbajabiamila, who is the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, endorsed her candidature.

"Gbajabiamila Endorses Laguda & Odunuga-Bakare: A Strategic Consolidation of Progressive Leadership in Surulere. In a defining moment for grassroots democracy and progressive politics in Surulere, the Chief of Staff to the President, @femigbaja, has thrown his full weight behind," she tweeted.

Despite public endorsement of Ms Odunuga-Bakare, the incumbent picked up his nomination and expression of interest forms, as his supporters alleged that some influential political figures are attempting to force a preferred candidate on the constituency ahead of the primaries.

Mr Elliot's supporters have hummed their objection.

One told PREMIUM TIMES, "Nobody should play God in Surulere politics. The arrogance of power must stop. Party members should be allowed to choose their candidate freely."

"They are scaring and intimidating people, especially those holding public offices, that if you do not support this lady, your appointment can be removed," he alleged.

They maintained that there was no genuine consensus arrangement within the Surulere APC, claiming that the political structure had, from the outset, been mobilised to secure the emergence of the female aspirant.

Some days ago, Ms Odunuga-Bakare said only Mr Elliot refused to withdraw from the race for her.

Removal of Speaker Obasa factor

For many political observers, the political developments surrounding the crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly that led to the removal of the Speaker Mudashiru Obasa in January 2025 may have further complicated Mr Elliot's political calculations within influential APC circles.

This may be the toughest hurdle on Mr Elliot's path to return to the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2027, based on a revealing comment from Mr Gbajabiamila.

Mr Gbajabiamila said publicly for the first time that he almost lost his position as President Tinubu's Chief of Staff because of his relationship with Mr Elliot and Mr Elliot's link to the plot against Mr Obasa.

Speaking in a video circulated online last week, Mr Gbajabiamila said President Tinubu questioned him over Mr Elliot's alleged role in the impeachment crisis.

"I hear this Desmond is your boy," Mr Gbajabiamila quoted the president as saying.

The president's chief of staff said he advised Mr Elliot to publicly dissociate himself from the removal of Mr Obasa but that the lawmaker failed to do so.

The development has intensified speculations within Lagos political circles that sections of the APC establishment may no longer be fully aligned behind the Surulere lawmaker's fourth-term ambition, despite his longstanding political relationship with Mr Gbajabiamila.

For some observers, the controversy further spotlights how internal power struggles within the Lagos APC could shape the outcome of the Surulere contest beyond questions of constituency performance or grassroots popularity.

From costume to gavel

Mr Elliot, 52, grew up in a culturally mixed family with a Yoruba father from Lagos Island and a mother from Delta State.

He attended Air Force Primary School and St. John's College, both in Jos, Plateau State, for his primary and secondary education.

He later studied Economics at Lagos State University, where he obtained his degree in 2003.

Long before his foray into politics, Mr Elliot, had made a name as a polished television actor with wide appeal across Nigerian households.

His acting journey began in the late 1990s while he was still a university student, after he started attending auditions with friends.

He first gained attention through television soap operas such as Everyday People, One Too Much, Saints and Sinners and Wale Adenuga's Super Story, productions that were hugely influential at a time when local television dramas shaped urban popular culture.

As Nollywood expanded commercially in the early 2000s, Mr Elliot successfully transitioned from television into mainstream films.

He became especially popular for playing charming, romantic and soft-spoken lead characters, a screen image that helped him develop a loyal audience, particularly among younger viewers and women.

By the mid-2000s, he had become one of the industry's most visible actors, starring in numerous films and working with some of Nollywood's biggest names. Unlike many actors who remained only in front of the camera, Mr Elliot also moved into directing and production.

He co-produced Reloaded, one of the notable Nollywood ensemble films of its era, and later directed projects such as In the Cupboard and Finding Mercy.

At the height of his entertainment career, Mr Elliot represented a certain kind of Nollywood success story, educated, commercially successful and publicly relatable. His clean public image also attracted corporate endorsements, including partnerships with major brands like Globacom.

When he announced his entry into politics in 2014 on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, reactions were mixed. Some Nigerians dismissed the move as another celebrity experiment in politics, while others believed his fame, education and communication skills could help him connect with younger voters.

Part of the early controversy around his political ambition centred on identity. After his campaign posters surfaced with the name "Olushola Desmond Elliot," some critics questioned why the Yoruba name had not featured prominently throughout his acting career.

Mr Elliot maintained that he had never hidden his Yoruba roots, his father being from Olowogbowo in Lagos Island and his mother from Delta State. He added that he grew up in Surulere, where he said he was known by the name Shola.

His response reflected the kind of broad national image he had cultivated during his acting years. Mr Elliot often presented himself less as a strictly ethnic figure and more as someone shaped by different parts of Nigeria, Yoruba by heritage, northern by schooling and connected to multiple cultural environments through family and career.

That background partly explains why his political transition initially generated optimism. Unlike entertainers who entered politics after career decline, Mr Elliot moved into public office while still enjoying strong visibility and relevance in Nollywood.

To supporters, he represented a younger generation of public figures who could potentially bridge entertainment, youth culture and governance.

Yet, over time, public perception of his political career became more complicated. For many Nigerians, especially younger audiences who grew up watching him on television, the actor who once symbolised Nollywood's rise gradually became overshadowed by debates about his political performance and relevance in Lagos politics.

Elliot makes case for himself

Despite all the odds against his bid to return to the Lagos State House of Assembly fourth time, to scale up his political profile, Mr Elliot is confident that he will ride out of the storm.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that he is banking on his credentials he has built since he was first elected in 2015.

He shared with this newspaper a 198-page document titled 'My Surulere and I,' crediting him with a slew of constituency projects and interventions, cutting across infrastructure, education and scholarships, welfare and empowerment and healthcare.

On infrastructure, the documents listed several road projects facilitated within the constituency, including interventions on Ilumo Street, Aiyepeju Street, Olumegbon Street, Jeminatu Buraimoh Close, Suenu Street, Iluseyi Street, Olorogun Street, Johnson Street, Animashaun Street, Oyabiyi Street, Ajibode Street and Bassey Ogamba Street, among others.

The records also spotlighted environmental projects such as canal desilting, drainage clearing and beautification efforts around Masha Bridge, Ojuelegba Underbridge, Lawanson and the Teslim Balogun Stadium axis through a "Waste to Flower" initiative.

According to the documents, the lawmaker also facilitated the distribution of transformers across parts of the constituency and supported the establishment of a 20MVA injection substation intended to improve electricity supply within Surulere.

On welfare and empowerment, the records showed that about 150 women and girls between the ages of 18 and 35 participated in entrepreneurship programmes covering make-up artistry, cosmetics, fashion design, barbing and auto mechanics. Beneficiaries were reportedly provided with start-up kits and business support after the training.

The documents further indicated that widows within the constituency benefited from monthly cash grants for six months in 2025, while others received food support and welfare assistance.

Youth-focused interventions listed in the records included tricycle distribution across wards in the constituency, vocational training initiatives and support programmes for small business owners.

In education and healthcare, the materials stated that 117 students benefited from GCE support programmes, while 13 students reportedly benefited from the DOE 2025 JAMB support scheme and another 61 under the 2026 intervention.

The key tension

Yet despite the volume of constituency projects and interventions outlined in the documents, Mr Elliot continues to face intense public criticism, particularly online, raising questions about the disconnect between documented political activity and public perception.

For many Nigerians outside Surulere, Mr Elliot's political identity remains closely tied to the backlash that followed his comments during the 2020 #EndSARS protests -- a controversy that significantly damaged his public image and turned him into one of the most criticised celebrity politicians on Nigerian social media.

But interviews with political observers and some residents suggest the reality within Surulere may be more complicated than the online narrative implies.

Some analysts argue that Mr Elliot suffers from a perception gap created partly by celebrity stereotypes and weak communication around his constituency activities. Others contend that while his interventions may be visible at the grassroots level, they have not been substantial enough to fundamentally reshape public opinion about his performance as a lawmaker.

The divide also reflects a broader tension within Lagos politics between online discourse and grassroots political structures. While social media criticism can influence public narratives, electoral survival in many parts of Lagos still depends heavily on constituency relationships, political structures and local patronage networks.

Some residents acknowledged benefiting from educational support schemes, environmental projects and empowerment programmes linked to the lawmaker. Others, however, questioned whether the scale of the interventions matched the expectations attached to nearly a decade in office.

Within the APC, some party insiders said Mr Elliot still retains influence within the local political structure despite growing criticism from some stakeholders over his prolonged stay in office.

Critics increasingly argue that Mr Elliot's years in office have not translated into the kind of visible political influence many expected from someone of his profile, particularly in the creative sector where he built his fame.

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One of those critics, Kayode Badmus, a journalist, said the expectations attached to Mr Elliot's entertainment background made the perceived disappointment even more significant.

The criticism speaks to a broader political dilemma Mr Elliot now faces.

Part of the burden of celebrity politics is that public expectations are often far larger than the constitutional reality of the office being occupied. In Nigeria, lawmakers are frequently judged less by legislative procedure and more by public visibility, direct interventions and symbolic influence.

Amid growing opposition to his fourth-term ambition, MrElliot has defended his re-election bid by arguing that legislative experience directly benefits constituents and strengthens a lawmaker's ability to attract opportunities to the constituency.

Speaking after obtaining his nomination form ahead of the 2027 elections, the lawmaker appealed for continued support from party leaders and political stakeholders in Surulere.

"Our leader is a compassionate leader," he said in apparent reference to Femi Gbajabiamila. "We are children. Children sometimes err. If I have erred in any way, my leader, I am sorry. Give me another chance, and let's move on and bring more dividends of democracy to the people."

Reacting to opposition from the Surulere Accountability Forum,Mr Elliot dismissed the criticism as politically motivated.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Elliot expanded on that argument, insisting that many of the constituency interventions highlighted in documents shared with this newspaper were directly initiated through his office rather than merely facilitated through state or federal structures.

Asked to identify what he considered his most impactful interventions, the lawmaker pointed to youth empowerment, infrastructure and healthcare support.

The lawmaker also argued that remaining longer in the legislature improves a representative's ability to attract projects and opportunities to a constituency.

"Three terms are great. But another term is fantastic," he said. "When you become a ranking member, what you get for your people is way better than when you start."

"The legislature is about experience," he added. "If you stop, you start with somebody who started from the beginning. The things that ranking members will get, the person who starts will not get it."

He also outlined plans, including proposals for an Institute of Legislative Studies and a Lagos State Orientation Agency aimed at promoting civic education, values and legislative awareness among young people.

Political analyst Kunle Sulaimon told this newspaper that Mr Elliot's political survival over the years has depended significantly on support from influential APC structures in Lagos, particularly political networks linked to Mr Gbajabiamila.

According to Mr Sulaimon, shifting political realities after the 2023 elections and growing dissatisfaction among some grassroots actors could complicate the lawmaker's future ambitions.

"Desmond Elliot has been living on the GAC," he said, referring to the Governance Advisory Council, the influential political structure within the APC in Lagos.

"Most of the projects that he has done, people later find out that it's from the federal government."

According to him, dissatisfaction among grassroots political actors within Surulere has gradually intensified.

"People are tired of him," he said. "They feel he's not really doing what people want."

He added that while online criticism alone may not determine electoral outcomes, growing discontent within local political structures and among grassroots mobilisers could pose a more serious challenge ahead of 2027.

"If Elliot would still be there, Baba (TINUBU) would have said, 'Don't worry, let him be there,"' he said, suggesting that shifting loyalties within the Lagos APC may now be affecting the lawmaker's political protection within influential party circles.