Nigerian Extradited to U.S. As FBI Cracks Alleged International Romance Scam Network Targeting Elderly Americans

Abuja — A Nigerian national, Samuel Ugberaese, has been extradited to the United States to face prosecution over an alleged international romance fraud and money laundering scheme that reportedly targeted elderly victims across the U.S. and other countries.

The arrest followed coordinated operations involving American and Nigerian law enforcement agencies, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ugberaese was arrested by the FBI after being extradited from Nigeria to the United States, where he is now facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering before the U.S. District Court in North Carolina.

Authorities said a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina had earlier returned an indictment against him on January 22, 2021.

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According to court documents, Ugberaese and his alleged accomplices operated sophisticated romance scams in which victims were manipulated through fake emotional relationships, fabricated stories and false promises before being persuaded to transfer money.

Prosecutors alleged that the suspect collaborated with co-defendant Oluwadamilare Kolaogunbule, a naturalised U.S. citizen, to move and conceal proceeds of the alleged fraud through a network of bank accounts, including accounts linked to purported export companies.

Investigators claimed the financial transactions were designed to disguise the origin, ownership and movement of illicit funds obtained from victims.

Ugberaese appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Brian S. Myers, who ordered that he remain in custody pending trial.

If convicted on both counts, the Nigerian suspect could face up to 40 years imprisonment under U.S. federal law.

American authorities disclosed that the extradition process involved extensive international cooperation among several agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of State, the Nigeria Police Force through INTERPOL, Nigeria's Ministry of Justice and Attorney General's Office, as well as the South African Police Service.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam F. Hulbig of the Fraud Section in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

U.S. authorities, however, stressed that the indictment remains only an allegation and that Ugberaese is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.