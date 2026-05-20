Nigeria: Wizkid Sets Record As First African Artist to Reach 11 Billion Spotify Streams

20 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

The milestone came days after the release of Wizkid's collaboration with DJ Tunez.

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has set a new record as the first African artiste to hit 11 billion streams on Spotify, marking another milestone in his global music career.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement was made on Tuesday by music data handle @ChaftsAfrica on X, (formerly Twitter) naming him the first African artiste to reach the milestone.

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The post reads: "First African artists to reach major Spotify milestones:

"1 billion -- Wizkid, 2 billion -- Wizkid,

3 billion -- Wizkid, 4 billion -- Wizkid,

5 billion -- Wizkid, 6 billion -- Wizkid,

7 billion -- Wizkid, 8 billion -- Wizkid,

9 billion -- Wizkid, 10 billion -- Wizkid,

11 billion -- Wizkid."

The milestone came days after the release of Wizkid's collaboration with DJ Tunez titled "State of Mind" on 15 May, which recorded more than 685,000 Spotify streams globally within its first day.

NAN also reports that earlier in January, 'Big Wiz', as the singer is fondly called by his teeming fans and industry peers, became the first African artist to reach 10 billion streams on Spotify.

Entertainment industry players and fans have also described the milestone as another major moment for African music on the global stage.

(NAN)

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