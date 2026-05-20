Uganda: Govt Issues New Ebola Guidelines for Public Gatherings, Transport

The Ministry of Health Uganda has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola Virus Disease during public gatherings, religious services, transport operations and burial ceremonies.

The new guidelines, released by the ministry's Department of Health Promotion, Education and Communication, require stricter screening, hygiene and distancing measures in areas considered high-risk for transmission.

Under the directives, organisers of mass gatherings, including political rallies, sports events, weddings, funerals and religious crusades, must notify district health authorities before holding events.

The ministry said all venues hosting large gatherings must have adequate toilets, handwashing facilities, screening points and designated health safety personnel.

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Individuals found with temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius during screening are to be isolated immediately and referred for further medical assessment.

Event organisers have also been instructed to report suspected Ebola cases to health authorities and restrict movement around affected persons until emergency teams arrive.

Places of worship have been directed to discourage physical contact among congregants, including handshakes and hugs.

Religious leaders have specifically been advised against laying hands on worshippers during prayers.

The ministry also instructed worship centres to isolate anyone who develops Ebola-like symptoms during services and ensure that any contaminated surfaces are disinfected properly.

Open-air markets and public transport operators have similarly been ordered to strengthen hygiene measures.

Market authorities must provide handwashing stations at entry points and regularly disinfect toilets, stalls and commonly touched surfaces.

Drivers, conductors and boda boda riders have been instructed not to transport individuals showing Ebola symptoms.

The ministry further announced strict burial protocols for suspected or confirmed Ebola victims, warning that bodies of infected persons remain highly contagious.

Under the guidelines, only trained burial teams will be allowed to handle and bury suspected Ebola victims.

Family members have been prohibited from touching, washing or preparing bodies, while mourners have been advised to avoid overcrowding, handshakes and physical contact during funerals.

The Ministry of Health urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspected Ebola cases through the toll-free hotline 0800-100-066 or by sending a free SMS to 6767.