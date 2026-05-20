Nigeria: APC Announces Winners of Reps, Senate Primaries in Plateau

20 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced winners of its primaries for Senate and House of Representatives seats in Plateau.

Mrs Stella Oketete, Chairman of the Primary Election Committee for the state, declared the winners on Tuesday night in Jos.

Oketete said that the primaries were conducted peacefully and transparently across various constituencies and senatorial zones.

She said that the party's candidates for house of representatives included; Beni Lar, Langtang North/Langtang South, Dachung Bagos, Jos South/Jos East, Abubakar Shaibu, Jos North/Bassa and Yusuf Gagdi, Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituencies.

Others candidates she said were, Ishaya Lalu, Mangu/Bokkos, Dalyop Fom, Barkin Ladi/Riyom, Joe Dashe, Mikang/Qua'an Pan/Shendam and Idris Wase, Wase federal constituencies of the state.

Oketete also declared Sen. Simon Lalong as the candidate for Plateau South, David Barji, Plateau Central and Simon Mwadkwon, Plateau North sentatorial districts.

The chairman thanked Gov. Caleb Mutfwang for the support and cooperation that enabled her committee to carry out it's function successfully.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.