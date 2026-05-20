Nigeria: APC Announces Winners of Reps, Senate Primaries in Plateau

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced winners of its primaries for Senate and House of Representatives seats in Plateau.

Mrs Stella Oketete, Chairman of the Primary Election Committee for the state, declared the winners on Tuesday night in Jos.

Oketete said that the primaries were conducted peacefully and transparently across various constituencies and senatorial zones.

She said that the party's candidates for house of representatives included; Beni Lar, Langtang North/Langtang South, Dachung Bagos, Jos South/Jos East, Abubakar Shaibu, Jos North/Bassa and Yusuf Gagdi, Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituencies.

Others candidates she said were, Ishaya Lalu, Mangu/Bokkos, Dalyop Fom, Barkin Ladi/Riyom, Joe Dashe, Mikang/Qua'an Pan/Shendam and Idris Wase, Wase federal constituencies of the state.

Oketete also declared Sen. Simon Lalong as the candidate for Plateau South, David Barji, Plateau Central and Simon Mwadkwon, Plateau North sentatorial districts.

The chairman thanked Gov. Caleb Mutfwang for the support and cooperation that enabled her committee to carry out it's function successfully.