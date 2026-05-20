Nigeria: NAF Airstrikes Destroy Terrorists' Enclaves in Tumbuns, Mandara Mountains

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its air component under Operation HADIN KAI has destroyed terrorist strongholds in the Southern Tumbuns and Mandara Mountains long the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the precision airstrikes, conducted on May 19 at Bukar Meram in the Southern Tumbuns and Chikide in the Mandara Mountains, targeted key terrorist enclaves.

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He said the strikes were executed based on credible intelligence and confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

According to him, the operations led to the destruction of terrorist logistics hubs, structures and assembly areas concealed within the locations.

He added that several terrorists were neutralised during the strikes, while planned attacks were successfully disrupted.

"The Nigerian Air Force remains resolute in sustaining ongoing air offensives to degrade terrorist capabilities and deny them freedom of action," he said.

Ejodame said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, reaffirmed the NAF's commitment to coordinated joint operations with sister services and allied partners.

He said the CAS emphasised that intelligence-driven air operations would be sustained to identify and eliminate terrorist hideouts, logistics networks and operational bases across the country.

He added that the continued offensive was part of broader efforts to restore peace and stability in the North-East and other affected regions