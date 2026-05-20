Nigeria: Popular Pastor Apologises, Faces Backlash Over 'Cursed' Arsenal Comments

Popular Nigerian pastor and musical artiste, Dolapo Lawal has come under heavy criticism online after making controversial remarks about English club Arsenal F.C. and its supporters.

In a viral clip that circulated across social media sometime ago, the pastor had declared that Arsenal would never win the league title, insisting he did not need "a prophecy" to know the club was "cursed."

"Arsenal cannot win it. I said it three months ago that even if the gap is 29 points, Arsenal cannot win it. There is a way you will watch a club, you do not need a prophecy to know that it is cursed," he said.

He further stirred outrage after advising women against dating Arsenal supporters.

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"And as a lady, if an Arsenal fan asks you out, it is a bad sign. Do not follow him," he added.

The comments triggered widespread reactions from football fans and social media users, many of whom accused the cleric of using the pulpit for unnecessary mockery and divisive banter.

An X user, @SPIRITOFTRUTH16, criticised the pastor and suggested Arsenal fans should demand an apology.

"Arsenal fans should invade his church with Arsenal shirts. He must do that apology on that same altar where he vomited the worst insult on an entire club fans. People just don't know when to stop. Church has also become a place for talking football predictions. Such a foolish man," the user wrote.

Another user, @seunbo, said Arsenal supporters would first respond with "serious banter" before considering any apology from the pastor.

"We will deal with him through serious banter first before we will consider his apology. Next time he would know how to bridle his tongue. Nonsense," the post read.

@djnesfield argued that preachers should focus on spiritual matters rather than emotional football commentary.

"Preachers should learn to speak God's message, not a careless, emotional banter that would require damage control later," the user stated.

Another critic, @IM_CITIZENX, accused the pastor of making reckless statements from the pulpit.

"Resign sir, you are a disgrace to the faith... 'AFC fans are cursed?' who sent you to pronounce a curse?" the user wrote while referencing a Bible verse.

Similarly, @footballanaly1s condemned the remarks, saying the pastor crossed the line by making such statements in church.

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"God go punish am after saying Arsenal are cursed and ladies shouldn't date them. Do you know the level of that statement on the pulpit where people expect direct info from God? It's a shame," the user posted.

Another reaction from @SPACOJOE linked the backlash to wider frustrations with some religious figures engaging in political and social commentary online.

In an apology video released after Arsenal's triumph, the pastor clarified that it was all banter.

"Congratulations Arsenal. For anyone that was provoked by my prior banter, Accept my apology. Ladies, please date Arsenal guys oo. Date the winners.

'Arsenal fans, there is a special thanksgiving service on Sunday for you. Come and let us celebrate together", he added.

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