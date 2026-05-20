Nigeria: Institute Inducts 1,500 HR Professionals in Lagos

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), has reaffirmed its statutory mandate and growing global relevance as it inducted over 1,500 new members during its landmark 70th Induction Ceremony held recently in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CIPM, Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, FCIPM, fnli, reaffirmed the Institute's position as the only body empowered by law to regulate HR practice in Nigeria.

According to him, anyone practising human resource management in Nigeria without a CIPM certification is in breach of the statutory provisions governing the profession.

"The CIPM remains the only regulatory body chartered by an Act of Parliament to regulate the practice of human resource management in Nigeria. That, in itself, is not merely a title. That is authority.

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That is credibility. And that, I dare say boldly, is legacy carved into the professional history of this nation," he stated.

He further described the ceremony as a defining moment in the Institute's history.

"Today is not just another induction ceremony. Today is indeed legacy wearing a standing ovation. Today is history speaking loudly to the future. Today is the celebration of 70 induction ceremonies of raising leaders, shaping professionals, transforming workplaces, and redefining the world of work in Nigeria and beyond," he added.

Reflecting on the Institute's journey over the years, Mallam Gobir noted that the achievements and relevance of CIPM were built through deliberate effort, professionalism, and institutional consistency. "Legacies are not downloaded overnight from Google or from the Apple Store. Legacies are built patiently, carefully, and consistently. And that is the story of CIPM," he remarked.

The CIPM President also described the Institute as a transformative force that repositioned human resource management from an administrative support function to a strategic leadership role within organisations.

He further highlighted the Institute's growing international relevance through its mutual recognition partnerships with the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), UK, and Chartered Professionals in Human Resources (CPHR), Canada.

According to him, the partnerships have strengthened the global competitiveness of CIPM-certified professionals.

"Our certificates are global passports," Mallam Gobir stated, adding that the Institute's qualifications now enjoy international recognition beyond Nigeria's borders.

He encouraged the newly inducted members to embrace continuous professional development through various learning platforms of the Institute, including the CIPM HR Leadership Academy, the International Conference and Exhibition (ICE), the CIPM & You webinar series, and the CIPM Academic Conference, among others.

A breakdown of the inductees showed that 65 professionals were admitted through the Executive Route, 420 through the HR Practitioners' Route, and 1,088 through the Examination Route, bringing the total to 1,573.

Delivering the keynote address, the Guest Speaker, Mr Segun Omotosho, FCIPM, spoke on "HR Strategies for Engaging and Empowering a Multigenerational Workforce," highlighting the evolving demographics of today's workforce and the need for organisations to adapt.

He stressed that building inclusive workplaces that recognise diversity and foster a sense of belonging is critical to improving productivity, creativity, and long-term organisational success.

Omotosho described employee engagement as the emotional and intellectual commitment of workers to their organisations, adding that HR professionals must create environments where employees across generations feel valued and motivated to contribute meaningfully.

He outlined key strategies for achieving this, including promoting diversity and inclusion policies, encouraging cross-generational collaboration, organising team-building activities, and eliminating workplace bias.

The ceremony also featured recognition of academic excellence, with Mrs Kafayat Anuoluwapo Azeez-Fashola emerging as the Overall Best Graduating Student for the December 2025 examination diet, while Mrs Sanusi Karimot Adedamola was named the Overall Best Graduating Student for the March 2026 diet. Both received cash prizes and an all-expense-paid trip to attend the Institute's 58th International Conference and Exhibition scheduled for September 21-24, 2026, in Abuja

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In his closing remarks, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, FCIP, fnli, charged the newly inducted members to uphold professionalism, competence, and ethical conduct in their careers.

"Walk with confidence. Walk with your shoulders raised high. Work with competence, but work with character," he advised.

The milestone ceremony, a historic celebration of professionalism, leadership, and the future of work, brought together HR professionals, business leaders, corporate executives, and inductees from across the country to commemorate decades of advancing human resource practice in Nigeria.