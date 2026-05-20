Liberia: Criminal Court 'C' Opens Inquiry Into Jury Tampering Claims in Tweah Economic Sabotage Trial

MONROVIA — Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice is set to open formal inquiry proceedings Wednesday into allegations that jurors in the high-profile economic sabotage trial of former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah and several co-defendants were subjected to improper outside influence during the course of the landmark proceedings.

The inquiry was triggered by a petition reportedly filed by three members of the 15-person jury panel that presided over the trial, raising concerns about alleged inappropriate conduct and possible external interference before and after the jury returned its verdict. The nature, sponsorship, and purpose of the alleged conduct have not yet been officially established, but the allegations have generated significant public and legal attention, given the magnitude and sensitivity of the case and the deeply polarized public reaction that followed the jury's mixed verdicts.

According to gathered information, the petition mentions alleged social gatherings involving jury members at critical points in the proceedings. Some jurors reportedly attended a year-end gathering before deliberations finished, while a separate event called an "after-case party" was said to have taken place after the trial ended. The details of both events, including who organized them, who attended, and whether any significant communication about the case occurred, are expected to be central to the court's investigation.

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Investigators are also looking into allegations that jurors had access to cell phones while sequestered, which could be a violation of protocols meant to block outside communication and influence during the trial. The presiding judge is expected to review CCTV footage taken during the jury's sequestration, along with phone records, call logs, and testimony from bailiffs who supervised the jury throughout the trial. This review may be crucial in determining whether any external contact occurred, and if so, by whom and under whose direction.

Under Liberia's criminal justice system, jurors are required to deliberate independently and impartially, basing their decisions solely on evidence presented before the court and remaining entirely free from external influence or communication about the case. Any attempt by an individual or party to improperly influence a sitting juror constitutes a serious criminal offense and a direct assault on the impartiality and credibility of judicial proceedings. The inquiry is expected to examine whether any individuals or parties, whether connected to the defendants, the prosecution or any other interest, attempted to improperly contact or influence members of the panel during the course of the trial.

Jury tampering is treated as both a serious ethical infraction and a criminal offense under legal frameworks governing fair trial rights. Depending on the severity of the conduct established, consequences can range from the dismissal of compromised jurors and declarations of mistrial to contempt proceedings and criminal charges against those found responsible for interference.

The trial at the heart of the allegations was among the most significant criminal prosecutions in Liberia in recent years. The case focused on accusations involving the unauthorized handling and distribution of over $6.2 million and L$1 billion in public funds, reportedly linked to the operations of the Financial Intelligence Agency. Tweah, who served as finance minister under former President George Weah, along with several other former government officials, faced multiple charges including economic sabotage, misuse of public funds, theft of property, and criminal facilitation. The proceedings lasted several months and garnered close attention from the public, civil society organizations, and the international community.

At the conclusion of the trial, the jury returned mixed verdicts that immediately sparked controversy. Tweah and one co-defendant were acquitted on major counts, while other defendants received guilty verdicts and hung jury decisions on separate charges. The outcome ignited widespread public debate and sharp political commentary across Liberia, with supporters of the acquitted defendants celebrating the result and critics questioning whether the judicial process had been allowed to function without interference.

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It is against that charged backdrop that the three jurors filed their petition, shifting national attention from the verdicts themselves to the process by which they were reached. The allegations, if substantiated through the court's inquiry, could have far-reaching implications not only for the individuals involved in the Tweah trial but for public confidence in Liberia's judicial system more broadly.

The proceedings before Criminal Court 'C' beginning Wednesday are expected to intensify scrutiny over the administration of justice in Liberia and the institutional capacity of the country's courts to safeguard the integrity of high-profile criminal prosecutions from political pressure, financial inducement and other forms of improper influence.