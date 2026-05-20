Liberia: EU, UL Hold Forum On Diplomacy and Contemporary Global Issues

The European Union Delegation in Liberia and the University of Liberia have held a high-level academic forum focused on diplomacy, multilateral cooperation, and contemporary global challenges, as part of activities marking European Union Week.

The event featured EU Charge d'Affaires to Liberia, Zoltan Szalai, who served as guest lecturer during a one-day forum held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Tubman Hall Auditorium on the University of Liberia's Capitol Hill campus.

The forum was jointly organized by the EU Delegation and the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Graduate School of International Studies and brought together students, academics, faculty, university administrators, EU officials, members of the public, and online participants. Discussions centered on global affairs, international relations, and the evolving partnership between the European Union, Africa, and Liberia.

Speaking during the lecture, Szalai reflected on the European Union's historical development, describing it as one of the most successful examples of regional cooperation in modern history. He noted that the EU has experienced no internal military conflict for 76 years, attributing this to the post-World War II integration process initiated through the 1950 Schuman Declaration by then French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman.

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According to him, the proposal enabled former adversaries, particularly France and Germany, to integrate their steel and coal industries in a way that made future conflict materially difficult. "I think this is a huge achievement, probably the biggest one one could have had," Szalai said.

He explained that the integration process gradually expanded beyond economic cooperation into political coordination, eventually bringing in additional member states such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Denmark. He emphasized that the EU's structure allows member states to maintain sovereignty while participating in collective decision-making, including veto powers on certain policy matters.

Szalai argued that the European Union represents a unique model of international cooperation grounded in equality and shared interests. "We are interested in cooperation, in partnership. We don't have to be the same. We are not the same in Europe as well, but it doesn't mean that we cannot be equal," he said.

Turning to EU-Africa relations, with a focus on Liberia, the diplomat outlined the EU's Global Gateway initiative, which aims to move beyond traditional donor-recipient aid models toward more strategic, large-scale development partnerships.

He explained that the initiative is part of a €300 billion global investment framework designed to support transformative infrastructure and regional development projects across Africa and other regions. According to him, the approach prioritizes "game-changing" investments rather than fragmented small-scale interventions.

"And we would like to concentrate our efforts on game-changing big projects in infrastructure, continental or regional-wide endeavors," Szalai said.

He added that in Liberia, the EU is currently supporting key infrastructure development projects, including roads linked to regional transport corridors, electricity expansion, and digital connectivity networks. He further disclosed that the European Union has begun providing budget support to Liberia, with an estimated US$63 million expected to be disbursed over a three-year period, allowing the Liberian government to allocate funds according to national priorities.

Speaking at the event, University of Liberia Officer-in-Charge and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Agnes Reeves Taylor, described the forum as an important opportunity for students and faculty to engage directly with international diplomats on global and regional issues. She expressed hope that such engagements would continue to strengthen academic and diplomatic relations between Liberia and international partners.

Also speaking, University of Liberia Vice President for Graduate and Professional Schools, Dr. Jonathan C. Taylor, said the lecture aligned with the university's mission of preparing future leaders, diplomats, and policy experts capable of navigating a rapidly changing global environment. He noted that the timing of the forum was significant given ongoing global political, economic, and social shifts that require informed dialogue and critical thinking.

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Meanwhile, Dr. Mamadou L. Bah, Director of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Graduate School of International Studies, highlighted ongoing academic expansion at the institution. He disclosed that the school is set to introduce a Master's in Development Studies alongside its existing Master's in Public and International Affairs by September 2026.

He further announced plans to launch a Master's in International Human Rights Policy and expressed hope for the eventual introduction of a PhD program in Public and International Affairs. He encouraged undergraduate students to take advantage of these emerging academic opportunities.

The forum concluded with renewed commitments from both the European Union and the University of Liberia to deepen collaboration in diplomacy, education, and international engagement, reinforcing the importance of global dialogue in addressing contemporary challenges.