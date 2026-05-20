Liberia: The Brooke Gates Project Supports 51 Students

A young American humanitarian is gaining recognition in Liberia for expanding educational opportunities for vulnerable students through a growing scholarship and mentorship initiative aimed at reducing financial barriers to education.

Brooke Gates, founder of The Brooke Gates Project, is currently supporting 51 students across nine schools in Liberia through a tuition scholarship program designed to help families struggling to keep their children in school.

The initiative, which also focuses on mentorship, leadership development and youth empowerment, has been praised by education advocates as an important contribution to Liberia's struggling education sector.

At a time when many young people are focused mainly on their own future, Gates has chosen to invest in the future of Liberian children through scholarships, advocacy and community support.

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Her work has drawn admiration from students, parents and educators who say the project is helping provide hope and opportunity for children who might otherwise abandon their education because of poverty.

Despite the success of the initiative, the project has also renewed concerns about the condition of Liberia's education system and the challenges facing many students across the country.

Education advocates say it is troubling that in 2026, many Liberian children still depend heavily on charity and nonprofit assistance to remain in school.

For many families, paying tuition fees, purchasing learning materials and meeting other educational expenses remain major challenges, especially in rural communities where poverty and unemployment continue to affect household incomes.

Observers say the situation highlights deeper inequalities within Liberia's education sector.

Many schools continue to face overcrowded classrooms, shortages of learning materials, limited access to technology and inadequate infrastructure.

Critics argue that while government officials often speak about educational reform, many ordinary students continue to struggle daily for access to quality education.

They say stronger government investment, expanded scholarship opportunities and greater accountability in the management of educational resources are urgently needed.

Brooke Gates said her commitment to supporting children in Liberia was inspired by the humanitarian work of her mother, Veleta Jenkins, whose organization, Library for Africa, has spent years supporting educational development in the country.

The nonprofit organization has reportedly established libraries and computer laboratories in several schools across Liberia to improve learning opportunities for students.

Speaking about her first visit to Liberia in February 2024, Gates said she met several teenage girls who shared painful stories about their inability to attend school regularly because their parents could not afford tuition and other school-related expenses.

"That experience changed me," Gates explained. "Without hesitation, I told them I would help."

Motivated by those encounters, Gates launched The Brooke Gates Project only four months after returning to the United States.

According to her, the initiative began using funds from her personal college savings earned through part-time jobs, along with donations from individuals who supported her vision of helping disadvantaged students.

Since its establishment, the project has expanded steadily, supporting students while also promoting leadership and mentorship through the "Brooke Gates Youth Forum," a monthly virtual platform where students discuss education, leadership, personal growth and community development.

Supporters of the initiative say the mentorship component is equally important because it encourages young people to think critically and prepare for leadership responsibilities in the future.

Education campaigners believe Liberia needs more programs that empower young people beyond academics alone.

They argue that leadership development, mentorship and civic responsibility are essential for national development.

The project also organizes annual "Walk for Scholars" fundraising activities aimed at sustaining scholarship support for the 2026-2027 academic years and beyond.

Gates has called on individuals, businesses and institutions to support the initiative through donations and strategic partnerships via www.thebrookegatesproject.com

"I have made new friends in Liberia, and I am going to continue to support them so they can have the opportunity to succeed," she said.

A resident of Englewood, Ohio, Gates is currently a college freshman studying toward a future career in international law with a focus on global advocacy and social justice.

Education advocates in Liberia say initiatives such as The Brooke Gates Project demonstrate how targeted educational support can transform lives and create opportunities for vulnerable students.

At the same time, many say the growing dependence on nonprofit and foreign assistance raises uncomfortable questions about Liberia's national priorities.

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They argue that no country serious about development should rely heavily on the sacrifice of a foreign teenager to keep its children in school.

Analysts say the Liberian government, corporate institutions and wealthy citizens must take greater responsibility for investing in education and supporting vulnerable students.

According to education experts, education remains one of the strongest tools for reducing poverty, fighting crime and building long-term national development.

As praise continues for Brooke Gates and her humanitarian efforts, many Liberians say the country must now move beyond speeches and symbolic promises and make education a genuine national priority.

They warn that unless serious investment and policy reforms are introduced, thousands of children could continue to face barriers to quality education.

For many observers, the message behind The Brooke Gates Project is both inspiring and challenging: while kindness from abroad can change lives, Liberia must ultimately build a system where every child has a guaranteed opportunity to learn, grow and succeed regardless of economic background.