Liberia: LRA Begins Nationwide Campaign On New Strategic Plan

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), through its Policy, Statistics and Strategic Planning Division (PSSPD), launched a nationwide awareness campaign on the institution's new Corporate Strategic Plan (CSP).

The awareness campaign, which began in Montserrado County, targets staff across Tax and Customs Business Offices nationwide. It aims to deepen employees' understanding of the Authority's strategic direction and encourage institution-wide participation in implementing the five-year reform agenda.

Recently approved by the LRA Board of Directors, the Corporate Strategic Plan 2025-2029 provides a roadmap for transforming Liberia's revenue administration system through digital innovation, institutional capacity building, improved taxpayer services, and enhanced operational efficiency.

The strategy is built around five major pillars, including strengthening revenue administration systems, promoting voluntary tax compliance through taxpayer education and reduced compliance costs, enhancing institutional capacity and staff professionalism, improving data-driven service delivery through digital transformation, and expanding partnerships to support efficient and transparent tax administration.

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The plan also seeks to increase Liberia's tax-to-GDP ratio, modernize revenue administration processes, and support the transition to a Value-Added Tax (VAT) regime as part of broader national efforts to stimulate economic growth and improve public service delivery.

Speaking during one of the awareness sessions, Joseph A. Zeze, Supervisor for Strategic Planning within the PSSPD, said the implementation of the strategic plan reflects the LRA's commitment to building a modern, efficient, and responsive revenue administration capable of meeting Liberia's growing economic and fiscal demands.

For his part, Acting Manager of the PSSPD, Mohammed M. Jallibah, emphasized the importance of ensuring that all staff fully understand the objectives of the Corporate Strategic Plan and their responsibilities in achieving its goals.

"The training is intended to ensure that every staff member clearly understands the Corporate Strategic Plan and their role in its successful implementation," Jallibah stated.

He noted that full staff participation remains essential to achieving the Authority's vision of a modern and service-oriented tax administration system. According to him, the initiative also forms part of the LRA's broader institutional transformation agenda aimed at improving operational efficiency, transparency, accountability, professionalism, and taxpayer service delivery.

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Also speaking, Madam Faith B. George, Senior Collector at the Cardwell Tax Business Office on Bushrod Island, underscored the importance of continuous professional development in strengthening domestic revenue mobilization and encouraging voluntary tax compliance among citizens and businesses.

The awareness campaign is being implemented by the PSSPD in collaboration with the Human Resources Division, the Enterprise Design, Quality Assurance and Results Division (EDQARD), and the Communication, Media and Public Affairs Section, among others.

The campaign will continue across additional LRA offices and counties ahead of the official launch of the Corporate Strategic Plan 2025-2029 later this year.