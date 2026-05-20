Liberia: Prez. Boakai Receives UBA Group CEO

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. on Tuesday, May 19, received in audience the Group Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, along with senior officials of the bank during a courtesy visit at the Executive Mansion in Monrovia.

The meeting, held in the Cabinet Room of the Executive Mansion, centered on strengthening collaboration between the Government of Liberia and UBA, with discussions focusing on national development, economic growth, financial inclusion, and empowerment opportunities for Liberians. Members of the President's Senior Management Team also attended the engagement.

During the meeting, President Boakai stressed the importance of African-owned institutions and businesses taking a more active role in the development of the continent by investing in Africa's natural and human resources for the benefit of its citizens.

"Years ago, foreign powers came to Africa and took away Africans. Today, they are returning to take away Africa through the exploitation of our resources. As Africans, we must take responsibility to develop our own resources and build our continent," President Boakai declared.

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The Liberian leader urged UBA to expand its impact beyond banking services and marketing by investing in sectors that directly improve the lives of ordinary Liberians, particularly education, youth empowerment, and community development initiatives.

According to President Boakai, sustainable development can only be achieved when institutions operating in Liberia contribute meaningfully to the social and economic transformation of the country.

He also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to improving infrastructure and enhancing living standards across Liberia, noting that his government remains focused on achieving collective national progress and inclusive development.

For his part, UBA Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Oliver Alawuba praised the Government of Liberia for fostering what he described as an enabling environment for banking institutions and private sector businesses to operate and grow.

Alawuba disclosed that UBA is currently expanding its branch network across Liberia as part of efforts to strengthen financial inclusion and broaden access to banking services. According to him, the bank plans to open three additional branches, including a new headquarters office.

He noted that UBA has maintained operations in Liberia for nearly sixteen years and remains committed to supporting the country's economic growth through various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

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Among the projects highlighted by Alawuba was UBA's pledge to support the revamping of the maternity wall at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, as well as the bank's continued support to small and medium-sized enterprises, especially women-led businesses.

"We remain committed to supporting corporate social responsibility initiatives and assisting small and medium enterprises, particularly women-led initiatives, to help stimulate economic growth and development," Alawuba stated.

The meeting concluded with both the Government of Liberia and UBA expressing a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation aimed at accelerating Liberia's economic transformation, promoting private sector growth, and expanding opportunities for Liberians across various sectors of society.