Africa: APMEN's Flagship Vector Surveillance Training Connects a Global Community

Malaria professionals across the world are consistently searching for practical ways to strengthen vector surveillance in their countries to better understand mosquito populations, detect changes in transmission risk and target vector control interventions more effectively. One programme has become a trusted learning space where science, operational experience and global collaboration meet.

The annual APMEN Online Training on Malaria Vector Surveillance has grown into one of the flagship capacity strengthening initiatives of the Asia Pacific Malaria Elimination Network (APMEN). In 2026, the course once again brought together a remarkable global community of public health professionals, researchers and programme leaders who share a common goal: strengthening the evidence base that guides malaria vector control.

Co-hosted by the APMEN Vector Control Working Group and Malaria Consortium, the three-day online course was held from 11 to 13 March 2026, with the sessions hosted and moderated by Dr Leo Braack, Senior Vector Control Specialist at Malaria Consortium. What began a few years ago as a targeted technical training has evolved into a highly anticipated annual learning event that attracts participants from across continents.

A global classroom for vector surveillance

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A total of 2,313 individuals from 111 countries registered -- the large, diverse interest reflecting the increasing recognition that effective malaria control depends on strong entomological surveillance systems.

Participants represented a truly global community, with attendees from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania. This diversity reflects how vector surveillance challenges are shared across regions and how collaborative learning can help countries adapt solutions to their own contexts.

The course also attracted a wide range of professional backgrounds, with many participants directly involved in operational malaria programmes. Participants also brought strong academic backgrounds.

Learning from a leading expert in vector surveillance

The course was led by Professor Neil Lobo, Research Professor at the University of Notre Dame and at the University of California, San Francisco. Over the three days, Professor Lobo guided participants through the practical foundations of entomological surveillance and its role in shaping effective vector control strategies.

Rather than focusing only on theory, the sessions encouraged participants to think critically about the operational questions they face in their own programmes. Discussions explored how to define surveillance questions, identify gaps in protection and choose the most relevant measures and methods for collecting data on vectors and sampling approaches.

Together, these topics highlight a central message: Effective vector control is not only about implementing interventions, it requires high-quality surveillance data that helps programmes understand local mosquito populations, adapt strategies and respond to changing transmission dynamics.

Demonstrating real learning impact

One of the most encouraging outcomes of the training was the measurable improvement in participants' knowledge.

Participants completed surveys indicating their level of understanding of the subject matter both before and after course. The average knowledge score increased by 12 percent, demonstrating a substantial gain in understanding across key surveillance concepts. Participant feedback also reflected the strong value of the training and its application to their work. These responses highlight how practical technical training can translate directly into stronger programme capacity.

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Continuing to grow a global learning community

As malaria programmes face evolving challenges including changing vector behaviour, insecticide resistance and environmental change, the need for strong surveillance systems continues to grow.

Through its flagship vector surveillance training, APMEN is helping build a global community of professionals equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to guide evidence-based vector control. The strong participation and enthusiasm seen in the 2026 course demonstrates that the demand for practical, high-quality training remains stronger than ever.

By connecting experts, programme implementers and researchers across regions, APMEN continues to support countries in strengthening the foundations of malaria control and moving closer to the shared goal of malaria elimination.

The slides and recordings can be accessed on the ORENE website here.

This blog was originally published on the APMEN website.