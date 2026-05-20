Liberia: Cummings Meets Liberian Students in Rwanda, Unveils Aggressive 2029 Strategy Focused On Youth, Jobs and Rapid Political Response

Kigali — Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader Alexander B. Cummings has pledged a more aggressive political and communication strategy ahead of Liberia's 2029 presidential elections, declaring that his party will no longer allow opponents to shape its public image or dominate the national narrative.

Speaking during a meeting with Liberian students and community members in Kigali, Rwanda, on the sidelines of the African CEO Forum, Cummings outlined what he described as a renewed vision for governance, youth empowerment and economic transformation.

The gathering, attended by more than a dozen Liberian graduate students studying at universities across Kigali, provided a platform for direct engagement between the ANC leader and young Liberians living abroad.

"You represent the future of our country," Cummings told the students. "We want the opportunity to serve so we can grow the economy, create jobs for you and your friends and relatives, and guarantee every Liberian the right to put a hand on a bowl of rice."

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Sharper Political Strategy for 2029

Cummings said the ANC is preparing for a more organized and aggressive political campaign ahead of the next presidential election, with a major focus on rapid-response communications, grassroots mobilization and youth engagement.

According to him, the party made mistakes in previous elections by allowing opponents to define its image in the public space.

"We let the opposition define who we are," Cummings said. "We are going to define ourselves this time. When they lie, we will react immediately."

He disclosed plans to build what he described as a permanent communications infrastructure spanning radio, social media and digital video platforms that would operate beyond election cycles.

The ANC leader emphasized that the party's communication machinery would no longer function only during campaigns but would instead become a sustained institutional presence.

Youth at the Center

Cummings placed Liberia's young people at the heart of his political vision, describing them as both the biggest victims of poor governance and the country's greatest hope for change.

"You don't have to be an ANC member to support us," he told the students. "I will be running for president of Liberia, not president of ANC."

He praised the ANC Youth Congress as one of the party's strongest structures and vowed to deepen engagement with young Liberians both at home and abroad.

For many students attending the gathering, the discussion reflected growing interest among diaspora Liberians in playing a more active role in national politics and governance.

"Liberia Is Rich, But Liberians Are Poor"

During the discussion, Cummings renewed criticism of Liberia's economic management, arguing that the country's vast natural wealth has failed to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

"Our country is rich. Yet our people are poor," he said. "That is not a resource problem. That is a leadership problem."

He pointed to Liberia's iron ore, gold, diamonds, timber resources and Atlantic coastline as assets capable of generating jobs and prosperity if managed properly.

Cummings identified agriculture, tourism, housing and information technology as key sectors that could absorb thousands of unemployed young Liberians.

Referencing Rwanda's post-war transformation, he argued that African countries can achieve meaningful development when leaders prioritize accountability, discipline and long-term planning.

Regional Cooperation and International Partnerships

On foreign policy and regional cooperation, Cummings said an ANC-led government would prioritize stronger ties within the Mano River Union and ECOWAS, which he described as essential for regional trade, economic growth and security collaboration.

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He added that broader partnerships with Europe, North America and Asia would be pursued from a position of stronger regional integration.

Community Recognition

The Chairman of the Liberian Community in Rwanda, representing more than 4,000 Liberians residing in the country, commended Cummings for honoring a financial commitment to support an ongoing community sports tournament in Kigali.

Community leaders described the gesture as evidence of leadership qualities they believe Liberia needs.

Cummings concluded the engagement by thanking the students and community members for what he described as their honesty, patriotism and continued commitment to Liberia.

"We sincerely care for our people and our country," he said. "And we want to change it for the benefit of all Liberians."

For many of the students present, the meeting signaled that the ANC intends to maintain a visible presence among young Liberians long before the official start of the 2029 campaign season.