Liberia: Education Ministry to Begin Nationwide Teacher Licensing Program

Monrovia — Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah has announced that the Ministry of Education (MOE) is moving forward with plans to license teachers across Liberia as part of efforts to professionalize the country's education sector.

Speaking to journalists at the Ministry of Education over the weekend, Dr. Jallah explained that the initiative is based on a long-standing policy already included in Liberia's Education Act, though it has never been fully implemented.

"If we look across the landscape of professional and around the world, international best practices tell you that education is one of those areas that not only going to school and acquiring the knowledge but also bearing licenses that professionalize their occupations," Dr. Jallah said.

According to the Education Minister, many professions in Liberia already require practitioners to obtain licenses, and the teaching profession should follow the same standard.

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"What we have seen in our dear country other profession like the one in the health sector has license. As they complete their program, they go to the Board of License to be licensed for their occupations for which they are now going to be working in," Dr. Jallah said.

Dr. Jallah noted that although provisions for teacher licensing already exist within the Education Act, the system has not been enforced for many years.

"For a long time in Liberia we have not had that in the educational system. Although it's on the book in the educational act, we do have provisions for that. We want to ensure that not only professionalize the teaching sector that is going to be important but it's going to add respect to the teaching profession," she stated.

The Minister emphasized that the licensing process will help strengthen professionalism, increase respect for teachers, and create stronger career pathways within the education sector.

"Folks can no longer look at teaching as something that they do because something good has not come along, that when a teacher that is going through teaching preparation program and earn a degree, they have a pathway to their profession," Minister Jallah pointed out.

She further explained that the initiative would introduce a professional growth structure for educators, allowing teachers to progress through different levels of expertise during their careers.

"Where you start as a beginning teacher, you move to the next stage and you get from beginner to proficient and then to expert. That will help you build your profession in that career line. That is what this process is going to encourage," Minister Jallah added.