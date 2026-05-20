Nigeria: Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake, Tems Bag 2026 Bet Awards Nominations

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake and Tems have secured nominations for the 2026 BET Awards, further underlining the global rise and influence of Afrobeats and Nigerian music on the international stage.
The nominations were officially announced on Tuesday via the BET Awards official website ahead of the prestigious ceremony scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on June 28.
One of the biggest highlights for Nigerian music this year is the historic nomination earned by Wizkid and Asake in the 'Best Group' category for their collaborative project, REAL Vol. 1.
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The nomination makes Wizkid and Asake the first contemporary African artistes to be recognised in the category, where they will compete against major American and British acts including Clipse, FLO, Nas & DJ Premier, French Montana & Max B, and Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz.
The recognition marks another major milestone for Afrobeats, which has continued to expand its global commercial and cultural influence over the past decade.
Tems emerged as one of the strongest Nigerian contenders for this year's award after earning three nominations across major categories.
The Grammy-winning singer was nominated for 'Best Female R&B/Pop Artist', 'BET Her Award' for her song First, and the 'Viewers' Choice Award' for Raindance, her collaboration with British rapper Dave.
Burna Boy also received a nomination in the 'Best Collaboration' category for his appearance on Gunna's track WGFT.
The 2026 BET Awards will be hosted by comedian Druski and broadcast live across BET platforms and affiliated networks.
American rapper Cardi B leads this year's nominations with six nods, while Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist secured five nominations each.
Below is the full list of major 2026 BET Awards nominees.
Album of the Year
AM I THE DRAMA? -- Cardi B
DON'T TAP THE GLASS -- Tyler, the Creator
everything is a lot. -- Wale
HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY -- Mariah the Scientist
Let God Sort Em Out -- Clipse
MUTT Deluxe: HEEL -- Leon Thomas
The Fall-Off -- J. Cole
The Romantic -- Bruno Mars
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Coco Jones
Ella Mai
Jill Scott
Kehlani
Mariah the Scientist
Olivia Dean
SZA
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Durand Bernarr
GIVĒON
Leon Thomas
October London
Usher
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Monaleo
YK Niece
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
A$AP Rocky
Baby Keem
BigXthaPlug
DaBaby
Don Toliver
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
T.I.
Best Group
41
Clipse
De La Soul
FLO
French Montana & Max B
Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz
Nas & DJ Premier
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Wizkid & Asake
Best Collaboration
"Chains & Whips" -- Clipse & Kendrick Lamar
"Errtime Remix" -- Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto
"Go Girl" -- Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
"Good Flirts" -- Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
"Is It a Crime" -- Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
"It Depends (The Remix)" -- Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher
"Take Me Thru Dere" -- Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
"WGFT" -- Gunna feat. Burna Boy
BET Her Award
"Already Good (Tasha Slide)" -- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
"Be Great" -- Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty
"Beautiful People" -- Jill Scott
"First" -- Tems
"girl, get up." -- Doechii feat. SZA
"Go Girl" -- Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
"Gorgeous" -- Doja Cat
"Lady Lady" -- Olivia Dean
Viewers' Choice Award
"Burning Blue" -- Mariah the Scientist
"Chains & Whips" -- Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar
"Chanel" -- Tyla
"Folded" -- Kehlani
"I Just Might" -- Bruno Mars
"It Depends" -- Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller
"Man I Need" -- Olivia Dean
"Outside" -- Cardi B
"Raindance" -- Dave & Tems
"Take Me Thru Dere" -- Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz