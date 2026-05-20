Nigeria: Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake, Tems Bag 2026 Bet Awards Nominations

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake and Tems have secured nominations for the 2026 BET Awards, further underlining the global rise and influence of Afrobeats and Nigerian music on the international stage.

The nominations were officially announced on Tuesday via the BET Awards official website ahead of the prestigious ceremony scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on June 28.

One of the biggest highlights for Nigerian music this year is the historic nomination earned by Wizkid and Asake in the 'Best Group' category for their collaborative project, REAL Vol. 1.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The nomination makes Wizkid and Asake the first contemporary African artistes to be recognised in the category, where they will compete against major American and British acts including Clipse, FLO, Nas & DJ Premier, French Montana & Max B, and Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz.

The recognition marks another major milestone for Afrobeats, which has continued to expand its global commercial and cultural influence over the past decade.

Tems emerged as one of the strongest Nigerian contenders for this year's award after earning three nominations across major categories.

The Grammy-winning singer was nominated for 'Best Female R&B/Pop Artist', 'BET Her Award' for her song First, and the 'Viewers' Choice Award' for Raindance, her collaboration with British rapper Dave.

Burna Boy also received a nomination in the 'Best Collaboration' category for his appearance on Gunna's track WGFT.

The 2026 BET Awards will be hosted by comedian Druski and broadcast live across BET platforms and affiliated networks.

American rapper Cardi B leads this year's nominations with six nods, while Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist secured five nominations each.

Below is the full list of major 2026 BET Awards nominees.

Album of the Year

AM I THE DRAMA? -- Cardi B

DON'T TAP THE GLASS -- Tyler, the Creator

everything is a lot. -- Wale

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY -- Mariah the Scientist

Let God Sort Em Out -- Clipse

MUTT Deluxe: HEEL -- Leon Thomas

The Fall-Off -- J. Cole

The Romantic -- Bruno Mars

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

Kehlani

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

GIVĒON

Leon Thomas

October London

Usher

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

Best Group

41

Clipse

De La Soul

FLO

French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

Best Collaboration

"Chains & Whips" -- Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

"Errtime Remix" -- Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto

"Go Girl" -- Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

"Good Flirts" -- Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

"Is It a Crime" -- Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

"It Depends (The Remix)" -- Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Take Me Thru Dere" -- Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

"WGFT" -- Gunna feat. Burna Boy

BET Her Award

"Already Good (Tasha Slide)" -- Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"Be Great" -- Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty

"Beautiful People" -- Jill Scott

"First" -- Tems

"girl, get up." -- Doechii feat. SZA

"Go Girl" -- Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

"Gorgeous" -- Doja Cat

"Lady Lady" -- Olivia Dean

Viewers' Choice Award

"Burning Blue" -- Mariah the Scientist

"Chains & Whips" -- Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Chanel" -- Tyla

"Folded" -- Kehlani

"I Just Might" -- Bruno Mars

"It Depends" -- Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

"Man I Need" -- Olivia Dean

"Outside" -- Cardi B

"Raindance" -- Dave & Tems

"Take Me Thru Dere" -- Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz