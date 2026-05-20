Ghana Ambassador to Armenia Presents Letter of Credence

The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ghana to Armenia, Koma Jehu-Appiah (residence: Moscow), has presented his letter of credence to Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Welcoming the ambassador, President Khachaturyan congratulated him on his appointment and wished him success in strengthening relations between Ghana and Armenia.

"In recent years, we have also directed our foreign policy toward Sub-Saharan Africa. In this context, the role of Ghana is very important as a country that ensures stability on the continent and has significant influence within the African Union.

"I believe we should first develop the institutional foundations of our relations, as well as bilateral ties, which require detailed discussion," he said.

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President Khachaturyan in congratulating him on his appointment said he was happy 'now that we have an ambassador who will work in this direction and advance our cooperation."

President Khachaturyan emphasised the importance of intensifying bilateral political dialogue and organising high-level reciprocal visits as key prerequisites for the development of cooperation.

During the meeting, the Armenian President and Ambassador Jehu-Appiah discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in healthcare, education, tourism, the processing of precious metals and stones, as well as other areas.

They also touched upon the prospects for developing student exchange programs and educational ties.

Ambassador Koma Jehu-Appiah thanked the president for the reception and conveyed the warm greetings of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.

"Thank you, Mr President, for this opportunity. We are always open to cooperation opportunities with countries like yours," the ambassador said.

The sides also discussed the possibilities of deepening cooperation within international organisations and strengthening ties in other areas of mutual interest.