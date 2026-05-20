Ghana: Peace in Middle East Depends On Justice, UN Compliance - Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Palestine

The Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Ghana, Mr Ahmed Abu Dalfa, has reiterated calls for the full implementation of United Nations resolutions on the 'Palestinian question', stressing that lasting peace in the region depends on justice, recognition and strict adherence to international law.

He maintained that only through the full enforcement of UN-backed frameworks could sustainable peace be achieved, adding that the two-state solution remained the most viable pathway to resolving the long-standing conflict.

Mr Dalfa made the appeal during a high-level engagement with the management of the New Times Corporation (NTC) in Accra on Monday.

He explained that while Palestinians had recognised the State of Israel and accepted several international agreements, including those under the Oslo Accords, expected progress towards statehood and peaceful coexistence had yet to be realised.

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He cautioned that "peace cannot be built on partial compliance", stressing that all relevant UN resolutions must be implemented fairly and comprehensively for both parties.

Mr Dalfa further described the situation in Gaza as a deepening humanitarian crisis, pointing to widespread destruction of infrastructure and the severe impact on civilians.

He said the situation on the ground contrasts sharply with diplomatic commitments, citing continued occupation, settlement expansion and restrictions on movement as key concerns.

He also argued that the conflict was often misrepresented in global discourse, insisting that it was fundamentally about land, occupation and rights rather than religion. He noted that Palestinians include Muslims, Christians and Jews, all of whom are affected by the ongoing situation.

A major concern he raised was what he termed an "information blockade", which he said restricts international media access to Gaza and limits global understanding of the crisis.

He therefore called for stronger collaboration between Palestinian institutions and international media organisations to ensure balanced and factual reporting.

Mr Abu Dalfa commended Ghana's longstanding diplomatic relations with Palestine and praised the country's consistent support at the international level.

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He also acknowledged the contributions of Palestinian individuals and businesses in Ghana, including the construction of schools and mosques across the country.

Responding, the Interim Management Committee Chair of the NTC, Dr Charity Binka, expressed NTC's readiness to deepen cooperation with the Embassy of the State of Palestine.

"We are ready to explore ways in which we can collaborate for our mutual benefit," she said.

Both sides agreed on the need to strengthen institutional partnerships, improve information sharing and create platforms for dialogue aimed at promoting peace and mutual understanding.