Ghana: We've Heard This Before - Time to Stop the Flood Cycle

The latest warning from the Ghana Meteorological Agency should make all of us pause and reflect, not out of fear, but out of recognition. We have heard this before.

Every year, as the rains approach, the same concerns are raised, drains are choked, waterways are blocked, and communities remain exposed.

And almost every year, the outcome is the same, flooded homes, lost livelihoods and, in some cases, lives cut short.

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This time, the signals are already clear. Parts of Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti and Eastern regions have been identified as high-risk areas, with heavy rains expected between June and early July.

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The recent flooding in places like Sakumono, Klagon, Pokuase and Adjiriganor is not just an isolated incident, it is a warning sign.

What makes this situation particularly frustrating is that it is largely preventable.

As Nana Kofi Opoku explained, rainfall may be uneven, with sudden heavy downpours in some areas.

That unpredictability makes preparation even more important. But preparation, in our context, has often been slow, reactive, or simply inadequate.

Yes, it is reassuring that GMet is improving its early warning systems and working with the National Disaster Management Organisation and other institutions.

But warnings alone will not clear a single drain or stop a house from being built on a waterway. That responsibility lies with all of us.

City authorities must act quickly, desilting drains, clearing waterways and enforcing planning regulations without compromise.

Too often, enforcement only happens after disaster strikes. That must change.

At the same time, citizens cannot stand aside and expect government alone to solve the problem.

The habit of dumping waste into drains, building in unauthorised areas, or ignoring basic environmental rules only deepens the crisis.

Flooding in Ghana is no longer just about the weather. It is about choices, both institutional and individual.

At The Ghanaian Times, we believe this is a moment to break the cycle.

The warnings have come early. The risks are known. The solutions are not new.

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What is needed now is urgency and commitment.

If we act decisively, we can reduce the damage and protect vulnerable communities. But if we delay as we often have, we will once again find ourselves reacting to a disaster we could have prevented.

This rainy season presents Ghana with a simple test, whether we have learned from the past or are prepared to repeat it.

The choice, clearly, is ours.