Ghana: Corruption Draining Africa of Critical Development Funds - Speaker

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Bagbin, has called on African legislators to step up vigilance and strengthen collective efforts in the fight against corruption, warning that the continent continues to lose an estimated $88.6 billion annually through illicit financial flows.

He noted that the figure, representing about 3.7 per cent of Africa's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), was particularly alarming as the resources could otherwise be channelled into critical development areas such as health, education, infrastructure and social protection.

Mr Bagbin made the appeal when he addressed the Second Executive Board Meeting of the African Parliamentarians' Network Against Corruption (APNAC Africa) in Kigali last Thursday, in his capacity as Chairman of the network.

He expressed concern over the persistent and damaging impact of corruption across the continent and called for more innovative and coordinated responses to emerging risks that continue to enable corrupt practices.

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He pointed to the misuse of artificial intelligence, digital technologies, cybercrime, and sophisticated transnational financial crimes as some of the growing threats requiring urgent attention.

Despite these challenges, Mr Bagbin observed that some African countries, including Ghana, Rwanda, Botswana, Seychelles and Mauritius, had recorded notable progress in curbing corruption and rebuilding public trust.

He attributed these gains to strong political commitment, institutional discipline, the digitalisation of public services and effective monitoring systems.

"These countries have shown what is possible when leadership is committed to accountability and reform," he said.

Mr Bagbin reminded lawmakers that their role in the anti-corruption fight went beyond legislation, stressing that they served as custodians of public trust.

"We are not merely lawmakers. We are custodians of public trust. We are representatives of the aspirations of millions of Africans who expect integrity in public leadership and accountability in governance," he stated.

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He further indicated that the leadership of APNAC Africa envisions a stronger, more visible and united continental parliamentary front against corruption.

However, he stressed that achieving this vision would require collective commitment, urging members to support the network to become a credible and influential voice in governance and anti-corruption advocacy.

Mr Bagbin also encouraged members to use this year's African Anti-Corruption Day in July as an opportunity to intensify advocacy, deepen public engagement, strengthen parliamentary action and renew commitments to integrity.

"Let us send a strong signal across the continent about what APNAC stands for," he urged.

He expressed appreciation to participants at the meeting as well as to the Global Organisation of Parliamentarians Against Corruption (GOPAC) for its continued partnership.

Mr Bagbin also thanked the President and Government of Rwanda, the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, and the people of Rwanda for their hospitality and arrangements for the meeting.