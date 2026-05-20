Ghana: Southern Ghana Faces Flood Threat - Gmet Warns As Heavy Rains Approach

Thousands of residents in parts of southern Ghana risk severe flooding and storm-related destruction in the coming weeks if urgent steps are not taken to desilt drains, clear waterways to ensure public safety, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned.

The agency indicated that intense rainfall activity was expected across several regions during the peak of the 2026 rainy season, with parts of Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti and Eastern regions identified as high-risk areas.

It said these areas were likely to experience heavy downpours, flash floods and strong storms, particularly between June and early July.

The warning follows last Sunday's heavy rains in Accra, which left parts of Sakumono, including sections of the Ramsar site, as well as Klagon, Pokuase and Adjiriganor flooded, a development the agency said could signal what lies ahead during the peak season.

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In an interview with The Ghanaian Times, the Principal Meteorologist at GMet, Nana Kofi Opoku, said the rainy season in southern Ghana was expected to intensify towards the end of May.

He explained that coastal communities, including Accra and surrounding areas, were likely to record some of the heaviest rainfall in the country.

Although the overall seasonal outlook pointed to near-normal to below-normal rainfall across most parts of the country, he noted that the distribution could be uneven, leading to sudden and intense downpours in some areas.

In northern Ghana, he said rainfall was expected to remain generally low to moderate, although parts of the Upper East Region could experience above-average rainfall.

Mr Opoku further cautioned that extreme weather events, including thunderstorms, flash floods and strong winds, remained a major concern nationwide.

He identified flood-prone communities within the Volta Basin and low-lying urban centres as particularly vulnerable.

In the Greater Accra Region, areas such as Kaneshie, Alajo, Adenta, Weija, Tema and Ashaiman were singled out as high-risk zones due to poor drainage systems and rapid urbanisation.

He, therefore, urged residents in such communities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures ahead of the peak rainfall period.

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Mr Opoku added that the agency had strengthened its early warning systems through satellite monitoring, real-time weather tracking and improved forecasting tools to enhance preparedness.

He said GMet was working closely with the National Disaster Management Organisation, local authorities and other agencies to respond promptly to weather-related threats.

"Weather updates and warnings will continue to be shared through radio, television, SMS, social media and community networks to keep the public informed," he emphasised.

He also urged residents to clear drains, avoid building on waterways and pay close attention to official weather alerts to help prevent disasters during the rainy season.