Angola Announces Mosquito Net Factory to Combat Malaria

Luanda — Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta announced on Tuesday in Geneva progress in the process of creating a factory for treated mosquito nets against malaria in Angola, an initiative supported by the Africa CDC.

The announcement was made during the ministerial meeting on malaria, held on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The ministerial meeting, themed "Delivering Africa's Big Push Against Malaria", brought together African ministers, representatives from the African Union, WHO, World Bank, ALMA and international health partners.

According to the minister, Angola is working on the transfer of technology for the local production of new generation mosquito nets treated with dual insecticidal action, considered more effective in combating mosquitoes resistant to traditional insecticides.

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"We will start the process of manufacturing mosquito nets in Angola this year," she stated.

According to Sílvia Lutucuta, the project will strengthen the country's health sovereignty, reduce external dependence, and create new opportunities for the national textile industry.

During her speech, the minister warned that Africa is currently facing a "perfect storm" in the fight against malaria, due to reduced international funding, climate change, drug resistance, and fragile health systems.

"Zero Malaria starts with me. Zero Malaria starts with all of us," she declared.

The official also highlighted that Africa remains dependent on imports for about 70% of medicines, 90% of medical devices, and 99% of vaccines used on the continent, advocating for greater investment in the local production of health technologies and products.

At the meeting, international partners acknowledged important progress in the fight against malaria in Africa, including the reduction in the incidence of the disease in several countries, the expansion of access to diagnosis and treatment, and the increased use of treated mosquito nets.

However, the World Health Organization, ALMA, and the World Bank warned of the risk of setbacks, given that two-thirds of African malaria control programs remain dependent on external aid.

The African Union Commission also presented the "African Roadmap 2030 and Beyond," advocating for the strengthening of primary health care, cross-border cooperation, early warning systems, and sustainable financing for the sector.

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The African leaders present at the meeting argued that the "Big Push Against Malaria" initiative should drive a new era of local production of medicines, vaccines, and health technologies on the continent.

The meeting concluded with a strong call for African political mobilization to accelerate the elimination of malaria, considered both a disease of poverty and a factor exacerbating poverty in Africa. MEL/DP/DOJ