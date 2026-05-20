Liberia: Monrovia City Corporation Unveils Sweeping Municipal Regulations and New PPP Waste Framework

Monrovia — In a decisive move to combat urban decay and persistent sanitation challenges, the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has announced the rollout of a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Solid Waste Management Framework alongside a rigorous set of Municipal Administrative Regulations.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, May 18, Monrovia City Mayor, John-Charuk Siafa, stated that the dual initiative is designed to restore urban order, improve public health and ensure environmental sustainability throughout Greater Monrovia.

He said under the new PPP framework, the MCC is partnering with the Liberia Solid Waste Association (LISWA) and the National Community-Based Enterprises (NACOBE) to decentralize waste collection.

The city will transition to a district-based system to ensure more localized efficiency.

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According to Mayor Siafa, Community-Based Enterprises (CBEs) will hold the responsibility for door-to-door collection for households and small businesses.

"Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will be tasked with servicing larger commercial entities, institutions, and diplomatic missions," Mayor Siafa added.

Abel Plackie, the Director General for Corporate Services at the MCC, read the official release, noting that the first phase of this rollout is scheduled to commence on July 1, 2026.

This initial phase will target Districts 7, 8, 9, and 16, with plans for a full citywide expansion to follow.

Director General Plackie emphasized that the new Municipal Administrative Regulations introduce significantly higher standards for public safety, urban planning, and business compliance.

He warned that the era of "business as usual" has come to an end as the City Government shifts its focus toward strict regulation and enforcement.

According to Mr. Plackie, key highlights of the new regulations include: "Mandatory Waste Subscriptions: All households and businesses must subscribe to certified waste collection services. Failure to comply will result in fines and legal action. Zero Tolerance for Littering: Immediate fines will be issued for illegal dumping in drains, wetlands, beaches and public spaces. Urban Zoning & Street Vending: Street vending is now strictly restricted to designated locations.

Furthermore, the sale of gasoline in containers on sidewalks and roadside mechanical repairs are now prohibited.

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"The MCC will actively monitor noise pollution from entertainment centers, bars, and religious institutions. Property owners with abandoned or unpainted buildings also face sanctions if their properties create an environmental nuisance," Mr. Plackie added.

According to him, to ensure the effectiveness of these rules, the MCC is coordinating with a network of government institutions, including the Liberia Land Authority (LLA), the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Liberia National Police (LNP).

"Sanitation inspectors and City Police units will maintain 24-hour surveillance. Violators risk arrest, impoundment of goods, and prosecution through the City Court," Mr. Plackie stated.

"The MCC has announced a 30-day public awareness campaign, effective immediately. This grace period is intended to engage residents, marketers, and transport unions, ensuring all stakeholders are fully informed of the new laws before full-scale enforcement begins," he said.

To support residents and businesses in achieving compliance, the MCC "One-Stop Shop" is extending its operating hours. Effective June 1, the center will be open on Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, in addition to its standard weekday schedule (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM).

"These reforms represent a major step toward building a cleaner, safer, and more disciplined capital city," the MCC pointed out, urging all residents to join the collective effort to transform the face of Monrovia.