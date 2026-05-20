Liberia: ULFA Gets New President

Monrovia — The University of Liberia Faculty Association(ULFA) made a seamless transition when it inducted a new corps of officers to steer the affairs of the Association for the next two years, successfully bringing an end to the leadership of Dr. Edna Johnny, who led ULFA for more than four years, from 2021 to 2026.

Dr. Johnny's successor, Assistant Prof. Alahaji S.M. Dukuly, is not a stranger to ULFA leadership and by extension, the larger university community.

Before his induction as President of ULFA on Friday, May 8, Dukuly served as vice president for International Affairs under Johnny's leadership, where he strengthened partnerships, expanded opportunities for international collaboration, and positioned ULFA within broader academic and professional networks.

As a member of the university faculty, Dukuly's academic career has progressed steadily from serving as a teaching assistant to an instructor in the Department of Accounting.

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He also served as chairman of the Department of Accounting in the A. Romeo Horton College of Business and Public Administration and ultimately rose to the rank of Assistant Professor of Accountancy.

Dukuly was inducted as ULFA President along with Mr. J. Boima Kiazolu, Vice President for Administration and Mr. B. Orando Yanquoi, Vice President for international Affairs.

Also inducted were Mr. Eric Patten, Secretary General, Mr. Smith Peters, Assistant Secretary General, Ms. Geetah S. Saydee, Treasurer and Rev. Sammah O. Barrolle-Forkeyoh, Chaplain.

In his induction address, the ULFA's new president promised to lay the foundation for a modern and responsive ULFA within the first 100 days of his administration.

"We all desire the same thing: a University of Liberia that commands respect across Africa and beyond," Dukuly vowed. "A university known for academic excellence, innovation and integrity."

Dukuly pledged to launch what he calls "Digital ULFA Platform" to enhance communication, transparency and accessibility for faculty members. He also committed to advancing the outlook of ULFA by developing a modern website to project a positive image befitting of ULFA and the wider university community.

Moreover, Dukuly pledged that his administration will establish a faculty Health and Wellness Program, disclosing that many faculty members silently carry stress, burnout, and exhaustion.

On fostering a continuous, harmonious relationship between the UL Administration and ULFA, Dukuly declared that ULFA is not an adversary to the UL Administration but a partner in efforts to build a stronger university.

Serving as the keynote speaker, Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency(EPA), congratulated the new ULFA leadership, saying that the election is both a recognition of competence and a call to responsibility, service, courage, and vision.

Speaking on the theme: "From Militancy to Mentorship: The Faculty Association as a Vehicle of Change, Critical Thinking and Research at the University of Liberia," the guest speaker admonished ULFA, "not to see itself as a body that negotiates salaries, benefits, and conditions of service only. Faculty welfare matters, but welfare is only one side of the measure. The other side is transformation, and that's what we call for."

Dr. Yarkpawolo said the lesson is not that students should be silent, but truth must be spoken without violence, protests must be guided by evidence and ethics, and faculty must mentor students before anger becomes disruption.

He further suggested that the best protest is a well-researched position paper.

Representing the President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Layli Maparyan, Dr. Agnes Reeves Taylor read a special message verbatim from the UL President, extending best wishes to the newly inducted ULFA leadership.

"The administration looks forward to engaging with you in a spirit of partnership, transparency, and progress for the greater good of the university," the message stated.

Dr. Reeves-Taylor further stated, "The president assures ULFA of her full support and readiness to work collaboratively with the new leadership.

She believed that through constructive dialogue, mutual respect, and shared vision, they can collaboratively address challenges, strengthen institutional frameworks, and enhance the overall welfare of faculty members."

For her part, Dr. Agnes Reeves-Taylor said the UL Administration has enjoyed quite an amicable relationship with Dr. Johnny during her leadership.

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She, therefore, told the Dukuly administration of ULFA that the university administration looks forward to cooperating.

"We work towards one university, and it is important that we all, even when we disagree, have our focus on the uplifting of the University of Liberia and educating our future generation, the young people that we sacrifice every day to impart knowledge," said Dr. Reeves-Taylor.

In her special farewell remarks, Outgoing ULFA President, Dr. Edna Johnny, said it was a privilege to have worked closely with her faculty colleagues and the University Administration throughout the five years of her leadership, pledging her unflinching support to the new ULFA leadership and urging unity within the association.

Dukuly, ULFA's new President, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Liberia and later obtained an M.Sc. in Research Accounting from Tilburg University in the Netherlands.

The ULFA induction ceremony was held in the Auditorium of the University of Liberia on Capitol Hill Campus, drawing government officials and diplomats, families and well-wishers of the inductees, UL faculty, administrators, students, and staff members.