Liberia: Who Honors Liberia's Health Minister Dr. Louise Kpoto for Leadership in Tobacco Control

Monrovia — The World Health Organization (WHO) has honored Liberia's Minister of Health, Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, with a prestigious Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of her leadership and commitment to advancing tobacco control and public health initiatives in Liberia.

The recognition was presented as part of activities commemorating World No Tobacco Day 2026, a global observance aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and encouraging stronger public health policies worldwide.

Recognition for Public Health Leadership

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According to the WHO, the award acknowledges Dr. Kpoto's dedication to strengthening tobacco control efforts, promoting healthier lifestyles, and protecting public health across Liberia.

The honor places Liberia among countries being recognized for supporting global anti-tobacco campaigns and implementing initiatives designed to reduce tobacco-related illnesses and deaths.

Health officials say the recognition also reflects growing international confidence in Liberia's health sector leadership and the reforms being pursued under Dr. Kpoto's administration.

Award Received on Minister's Behalf

The Certificate of Appreciation was received on behalf of Dr. Kpoto by Hon. Julie Fatormah Wiah, Chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Health.

Officials described the recognition as a reflection of Liberia's broader commitment to improving healthcare delivery, strengthening public health systems, and protecting vulnerable communities from harmful substances and preventable diseases.

Strengthening Public Health Awareness

Liberia's health sector continues to grapple with several challenges, including limited resources, disease prevention, and public health awareness. However, authorities say efforts remain underway to strengthen health education campaigns and preventive healthcare programs nationwide.

In recent months, the Ministry of Health has intensified awareness initiatives focused on harmful substances, disease prevention, and healthy living practices as part of broader public health reforms.

Government officials and health stakeholders have praised the WHO recognition as a significant achievement for Liberia and an encouraging sign of the country's growing contribution to global public health efforts.

"Liberia is proud of this remarkable achievement and the strong leadership driving positive change in the health sector," a statement accompanying the recognition noted.