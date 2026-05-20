Ghana: NPP Petitions Diplomatic Corps Over Alleged Political Persecution

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has formally petitioned members of the diplomatic community in Ghana, expressing deep concern over what it describes as rising political persecution.

The Party alleged that suppression of dissent, and a gradual weakening of democratic institutions has become rampant under President John Dramani Mahama's administration.

It stressed that individuals who voice opposing political views are subjected to arrests, prosecutions, and various forms of intimidation.

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In a detailed statement issued yesterday in Accra, the Party said this pattern signal a troubling shift toward what it termed a "culture of silence," where citizens feel unsafe expressing their opinions openly for fear of repercussions.

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It warned that Ghana's longstanding reputation as a stable and democratic nation is under threat.

The petition accused the government of "weaponising" state institutions to target political opponents, journalists, and critics, a development it said undermines the rule of law and democratic accountability.

As part of its concerns, the NPP cited several specific cases, including the recent arrest of Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC and a regional chairman of the party.

According to the statement, he was charged over comments deemed critical of a judge and subsequently denied bail.

It argued that such actions amount to the criminalisation of free speech and a violation of constitutional protections.

The petition also referenced Ghana's repeal of criminal libel laws in 2001 under former President John Agyekum Kufuor, describing it as a landmark reform that strengthened press freedom and democratic expression.

However, it accused the current administration of resorting to alternative legal provisions to indirectly penalise political speech, thereby eroding the gains made over the years.

Beyond individual cases, the NPP raised broader concerns about the role of state security agencies, including the police and intelligence services.

It alleged that these institutions are being used for political purposes, with opposition figures sometimes arrested through what it described as dramatic operations and detained under stringent conditions.

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Another key issue highlighted in the petition was the alleged selective application of the law which claiming that while its members were swiftly investigated and prosecuted, individuals believed to be aligned with the ruling government often escaped accountability for similar actions.

The petition also touched on concerns regarding judicial independence, particularly following the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

The party said the development had contributed to a growing public perception that judges could face pressure when handling politically sensitive cases, a situation that risks undermining confidence in the justice system.

In light of these concerns, the NPP is calling on diplomats, development partners, and human rights organizations to closely monitor developments in Ghana.

It urged them to speak out in defense of free speech and the rule of law, and to engage the government on what it described as the misuse of legal frameworks to target dissenting voices.