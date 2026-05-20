Rwanda, Holtec Sign Deal to Study Small Modular Reactor Deployment

Rwanda has signed a development agreement with a US-based nuclear technology company to explore the potential deployment of the company's SMR-300 small modular reactor technology in the country, a key step in early-stage preparations for possible nuclear energy development.

The agreement, signed between the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board (RAEB) and US Holtec International, focuses on technical and feasibility studies to assess whether the SMR-300 system could meet Rwanda's future energy needs.

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Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear systems designed to produce smaller amounts of electricity than traditional nuclear plants, while offering greater flexibility, scalability, and potentially lower upfront investment costs.

The partnership comes after President Paul Kagame received a report from the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, confirming that Rwanda is moving to Phase 2 of its nuclear power programme.

This phase involves preparatory work ahead of the contracting and construction of a nuclear power plant, following a formal decision to proceed.

It includes the establishment of key institutions as well as the legal and regulatory frameworks required to support nuclear energy development.