Uganda: Corruption Had Suffocated Ugandans, Says Mulimba As He Praises Museveni, Muhoozi Crackdown

Former State Minister for Foreign Affairs John Mulimba has welcomed the ongoing anti-corruption crackdown by security agencies, describing it as long overdue and a major relief to millions of Ugandans frustrated by widespread graft.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala on Wednesday, Mulimba praised President Museveni and his son, Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for what he termed decisive action against corruption, beginning with investigations targeting outgoing Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

"I want to thank President Museveni for walking the talk in the fight against corruption. Only three days after declaring 'no sleep,' he cracked the whip. He doesn't know how much relief he has given to millions of Ugandans who couldn't breathe or talk about corruption," Mulimba said.

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Security agencies have since Saturday carried out high-profile operations involving raids on properties linked to Among, in what observers describe as a major turning point in investigations involving one of Uganda's most influential political figures.

Gen Muhoozi has since described the operation, code-named Maliza Ufisadi -- a Kiswahili phrase meaning "end corruption" -- as a wider campaign expected to target several public servants and government institutions.

Mulimba, who emphasized that he was speaking in his personal capacity as a Ugandan citizen, said corruption had become deeply entrenched and had left many citizens fearful of speaking out.

"All of us in this country have been suffocated. We have been cornered -- people who could not breathe, people who could not speak. Those who have spoken have suffered consequences," he said.

The former Samia Bugwe North MP admitted that even while serving in Parliament, he feared publicly speaking against corruption due to possible repercussions.

Applauding both Museveni and Muhoozi for the crackdown, Mulimba urged security agencies to ensure that investigations culminate in prosecutions and convictions.

"It is not enough to cordon off premises, seize assets, and publicise investigations. Ugandans want to see tangible outcomes where offenders are arraigned before courts of law and punished according to the law," he said.

Mulimba also called on Gen Muhoozi to establish a dedicated office or bureau where Ugandans, including Members of Parliament, can confidentially volunteer information about corruption.

"I want to call upon Gen Muhoozi to open up an office or bureau where Members of Parliament and other Ugandans can freely go and share information that may not ordinarily reach him. People are now free to volunteer information," he said.

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He urged citizens to support security agencies in the ongoing anti-corruption campaign, saying collective effort was necessary if the country was to overcome graft.