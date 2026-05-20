Nigeria: Kayode's Brace Fires Bendel Insurance Into President's Federation Cup Round of 32

Former champions Bendel Insurance FC booked their place in the Round of 32 of the 2026 President's Federation Cup after defeating Katsina United Junior Team 2-1 in Abuja on Tuesday.

The encounter, played at the Area 3 Playing Ground, saw Bendel Insurance come from behind to secure victory, thanks to a brilliant second-half brace from striker Kayode Oke.

Katsina United Junior stunned the more experienced Benin-based side in the 36th minute when Saidu Abdullahi capitalised on a defensive lapse to hand the underdogs the lead.

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The goal put pressure on Bendel Insurance for the remainder of the first half as the youthful Katsina side defended resolutely and frustrated the 2023 Federation Cup winners.

Determined to avoid an upset, Insurance coach Kennedy Boboye made tactical changes at the start of the second half, introducing Emmanuel Akpan, Efe Ubiomo and Dung Emmanuel to strengthen the midfield and attacking play.

The substitutions paid off as Bendel Insurance began to dominate possession and create more scoring opportunities.

Their persistence eventually yielded results in the 60th minute when Kayode Oke found the equaliser to restore parity for the Benin Arsenals.

The striker completed the comeback in dramatic fashion four minutes from time, netting his second goal of the match in the 86th minute to seal a hard-fought victory for the former champions.

Bendel Insurance won the 2023 Federation Cup title after defeating Rangers International FC 1-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, securing qualification for continental football.

Following the victory, the Benin-based club will now shift attention to the final game of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

Insurance currently sits fifth on the NPFL table with 55 points and will host relegation-threatened Remo Stars in their final league fixture on Sunday.