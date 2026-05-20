Nigerian Athlete Oluwabukola Pereira Shot Dead in U.S.

Nigerian-born U.S.-based athlete Oluwabukola "Bukky" Pereira, 30, was fatally shot on May 8, 2026, near Wayne Street in Lockland, Cincinnati, Ohio, during a robbery at her workplace.

According to an online report from Cincinnati, Pereira appeared to have tried to stop the theft of approximately $1,500 from a local auto business where she was employed.

Her killing came just eight days before her scheduled graduation on May 16, when she was set to receive her second master's degree--from Xavier University.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Pereira won the Flying Pig 5K in 2024 and finished fourth in the race this year . "She's a damn good runner," said James Michael Lafferty, who became her mentor and sponsor.

In 2010, 15-year-old Pereira raced barefoot through Lagos streets during a foot race organized by Coca-Cola West Africa CEO James Michael Lafferty and the Lagos mayor.

Children who could outrun either Lafferty--or the mayor--won prizes. Pereira defeated both, racing through some of Lagos's roughest neighborhoods .

Lafferty took notice and connected with her family. He told them her athletic abilities could earn her a scholarship and a life in America.

Convinced of her potential, he personally sponsored her immigration to the U.S.

"This kid is the gem of humanity," Lafferty said. "She didn't have a bad bone in her body."

Lafferty, a St. Xavier High School and University of Cincinnati graduate, helped Pereira prepare for the SAT.

Though she excelled academically in Lagos, standardized testing proved challenging. Her family also struggled to navigate American college recruiting websites,

confused about why coaches wouldn't visit in person.

"How do you explain the internet to someone?" Lafferty recalled telling his wife.

When Pereira arrived in the U.S., she had $10 and a scholarship. Lafferty helped with books and incidentals.

She attended several undergraduate schools before earning: A bachelor's degree from Southwest Baptist University.

A master's in communication from the University of Texas El Paso.

A master's in business administration at Xavier University (in progress)

She planned to pursue another master's in business analytics that fall.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria U.S., Canada and Africa Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For me, she was the picture of the American dream. She went to school, built a life," Lafferty said. "She never failed. It was not an option for her."

She intended to pull her parents and siblings out of poverty and was in the process of obtaining her green card .

Through school and work, Pereira kept running and kept her faith central. Her Facebook featured gospel music posts, and during the pandemic she launched a Christian podcast.

Lafferty remembered receiving a letter from her when he was scheduled for knee surgery. She wrote that she would pray for him.

"It was just a knee surgery," he said. "She just always cared about you" .

Lafferty, now living in Dubai, last saw Pereira six months ago when he returned to Cincinnati. They had dinner with her fiancé and took photos at a Kenwood restaurant.

Last week, he faced the heartbreaking task of contacting her parents to inform them of her death. He organized a team of runners to deliver the news in person.

"We all cried together on the phone," Lafferty said. Her parents won't be able to travel to the U.S. because their visas would likely be denied .

"This is a tragedy of epic proportions. She was living the American dream and keeping it alive," he said. "This is a kid that died that never did anything wrong. I don't want her ever forgotten."

Xavier University plans to honour Pereira during its graduation ceremony on May 16 .