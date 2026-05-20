Nigeria: Victor Ikpeba Raises Stakes As 2026 5-a-Side Tournament Prize Hits N1m

Organisers of the annual Victor Ikpeba 5-A-Side Football Challenge have announced an increase in prize money for the 2026 edition of the grassroots competition in Lagos.

The total prize pool for this year's tournament has now risen to N1 million, with the eventual winners set to receive N500,000, an increase from the N300,000 awarded to champions in the previous edition.

The runners-up will go home with N250,000, while the third and fourth-placed teams will each earn N100,000.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The competition, backed by Bet9ja and former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba, has continued to grow in popularity among grassroots football circles in Lagos.

Speaking in Lagos, Ikpeba said the increase in prize money was aimed at motivating young players and providing meaningful engagement for youths within the community.

"It's our own contribution to keep the youth busy and off the streets with something tangible. We have added to the prize money to get them more excited," Ikpeba said.

"I expect this increment will add value to the entire tournament. We are taking it one step at a time, and we will continue to grow and expand the event by the grace of God."

The tournament will be held at the Community Centre on Fujah Street, Surulere, and will climax on June 12, which coincides with Ikpeba's birthday.

This year's competition marks the sixth edition of the event, which has become a major avenue for discovering grassroots talents in the Shitta, Akerele and Masha areas of Lagos.

Organisers disclosed that at least eight teams have already confirmed participation, while preparations are ongoing to ensure another successful and colourful tournament finale.

Ikpeba, who won the 1997 African Footballer of the Year award, remains one of Nigeria's most celebrated football icons and has continued to support youth development initiatives since retirement.