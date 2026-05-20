Nigeria: Future Leaders Festival to Host Inter-School Female Football Competition in Lagos

The organisers of the Nigeria Future Leaders Festival, in partnership with the Lagos State Football Association, have concluded arrangements for the 2026 edition of the inter-school female football competition in Lagos.

The tournament is scheduled to be held at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, and is expected to attract about 70 schools from across Lagos State.

This year's edition is themed "Accelerating Action for Gender Equality", with organisers aiming to further promote female participation in sports and youth empowerment through football.

Activities for the tournament will commence on Thursday, May 21, with four private schools participating in the opening fixtures. The schools include Greensprings School, Lekki; Chrisland High School, Ikeja; Supreme Education Foundation, Magodo GRA; and Wellspring College, Omole Estate.

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Traditionally, the female football competition is held annually on Children's Day. However, organisers disclosed that this year's activities were shifted forward due to the Eid al-Kabir celebrations scheduled for next week.

Coordinator of the competition, Folashade Falokun, said all logistics and arrangements had been finalised to ensure a smooth and successful event.

"We organise this competition every year to celebrate the girl-child in public schools, especially, but this year we are also focusing on private schools," Falokun stated.

She added that over 1,500 students from both public and private schools are expected to participate in the event, alongside approximately 500 teachers and parents.

Beyond football, organisers have lined up several side attractions to entertain and educate participants. These include quiz competitions, drama performances, choreography displays, cultural parades and taekwondo exhibitions.

The grand finale of the festival is scheduled for May 26 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.