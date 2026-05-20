A private car engulfed in flames along Thika Road after protests over fuel escalated, with thick smoke billowing as running battles disrupted traffic and brought movement on the busy highway to a standstill.

Nairobi — Motorists Association of Kenya has accused some transport sector leaders of betraying a planned nationwide strike by allegedly engaging in secret negotiations with the government and calling off the protests without consulting other stakeholders.

In a strongly worded statement, the association said the now-cancelled strike had united a broad coalition of transport players, including truck owners, taxi operators, bus companies, boda boda riders, cargo transporters, tour drivers, private motorists, and commuter groups, all protesting against soaring fuel prices and the rising cost of living.

According to MAK, the alliance had spent days organising what it described as one of the largest nationwide protests in recent years before some industry players allegedly broke ranks and held private meetings with government officials.

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"Unfortunately, as has happened before, a few familiar actors went behind the backs of everyone else and held covert meetings with government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries and the Governor of Nairobi," the statement read.

The Association claimed the talks violated earlier agreements that required any engagement with the government to involve the entire alliance rather than individual subsectors negotiating independently.

MAK further criticised the outcome of the discussions, arguing that the agreed reduction in diesel prices failed to address the broader concerns affecting motorists and transport operators.

"While the strike had been organised to address a cumulative fuel increase of up to KSh 76 per litre, affecting Diesel, Super Petrol and Kerosene, they returned triumphantly with a mere KSh 10 reduction on diesel only. This was not a victory. It was a surrender," the Association stated.

The group accused some leaders of hijacking what it described as a people-driven movement for personal gain and media attention.

"They stole our strike. They removed the wind from our wings. They hijacked a people's movement and sold it for crumbs," MAK said.

The Association linked the latest developments to previous protests over fuel taxation and road levy increases, claiming the same individuals had repeatedly undermined collective efforts to push for reforms in the transport sector.

MAK insisted that several transport stakeholders excluded from the negotiations do not recognise the agreement reached with the government and are not bound by any commitments made during the talks.

"The transport stakeholders who were excluded from these negotiations categorically reject the deal and the false promises made by those who hijacked this otherwise promising agitation," the statement added.

The Association maintained that ordinary Kenyans continue to bear the burden of high transport costs, rising food prices, and increased living expenses while some industry actors allegedly use public frustrations for personal interests.

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"This conduct is dishonest, divisive and deeply disappointing. The common mwananchi deserved better. The transport sector deserved better. Kenya deserved better," MAK concluded.