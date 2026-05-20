Nigeria: Concern for the Abduction of Teachers, Students, and Children in Schools in in Oyo State

Abuja — "Let us pray for the release of the hostages kidnapped from the schools in Ogbomoso," appealed Bishop Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo of Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria, bordering Benin, to the faithful.

"In view of the recent and deeply saddening incident of the abduction of teachers, students, and children in schools in Ogbomoso, I urgently appeal that, if not already being done, we include the intention for the safe release of the captives in every Holy Mass henceforth, as well as in every intercessory prayer session, including our ongoing Novena to the Holy Spirit," said Bishop Badejo. "I also ask that we pray earnestly for our government, that God may grant our leaders the wisdom, insight, and courage needed to act swiftly and decisively in the protection of our people," the bishop concluded.

On May 15, a group of armed men on motorcycles attacked several schools in the Ahoro-Esinele area of the Oriire District, near Ogbomoso. The schools targeted included the Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota, the Community Grammar School in Esiele, and the LA Primary School in Ogbomoso. According to Nigerian police, two people were killed in the attack, and at least 45 students, a school principal, and seven teachers were abducted. On Sunday, May 17, videos surfaced on social media showing the principal and a teacher making an urgent plea to the federal and state governments to secure their release. According to the governor of Oyo State, a mathematics teacher was killed while still in the hands of the kidnappers. The governor also confirmed that law enforcement in the affected communities had arrested six people on suspicion of complicity with the kidnappers, as well as three others considered "persons of interest." According to the governor, increasing pressure on Islamist groups in northeastern Nigeria has led them to relocate to other regions, including the southwest. In neighboring Benin, pressure from Islamist groups of Nigerian origin is also intensifying, prompting the deployment of Nigerian army units to assist local security forces in containing the threat.

On May 19, teachers in Ogbomoso protested, disrupting school operations and demanding urgent measures to ensure greater security in schools.

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