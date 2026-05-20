Gambia: Crr North Appeals for Firefighters Amid Rising Blaze Threat

The Central River Region north has sounded an alarm over the absence of fire services, warning that rapid infrastructure development under President Adama Barrow has not been matched by emergency response capacity.

From Farafenni in the North Bank Region to Bansang in Upper Fulladou West District, CRR south, there are no stationed firefighters. When blazes erupt, responders must travel from Bansang, crossing the Janjangbureh River or taking long detours. By the time they arrive, residents say, flames may have already consumed homes, farms, and livelihoods.

"It could turn disastrous," said Kebba Touray, a youth representative during Barrow's meeting in Wassu, Niani District. Touray appealed directly for firefighters to be stationed in the region to ensure timely emergency response.

The plea came as Barrow toured CRR north to lay foundation stones for 49.2 kilometres of roads long described as "nightmares" during the rainy season. The network covers key routes including:

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Jarumeh Koto-Manna-Salikeneh-Jarumeh Kuta-Kayai road - 12 km Lot 3, Wassu Junction-Kuntaur-Jakaba-Pianist Sukuta-Barajally Tenda road - 16.4 km Lot 3; Nyagabantang-Bakadaji road 10.8 km, Lot 4; Wassu-Kataba Omar Ndow-Kataba Seringe road - 10 km, Lot 2

Residents welcomed the projects, saying they would boost trade, ease movement, and strengthen business ties between The Gambia and Senegal. Many also noted the expansion of electricity to dozens of communities for the first time, with feeder roads now within sight.

Touray acknowledged the administration's progress in reducing rural-urban migration through development but stressed that fire safety remains a crucil and critical gap. "Fire incidents are many, but there is no fire service in the area. If there's a fire, before officers arrive it will be disastrous," he said.

Adama Ndow, speaking for the women, thanked Barrow for the visible development but highlighted ongoing challenges. She cited water shortages in the dry season and urged support for gardens to sustain families and fund children's education. She also called for urgent help for the local hospital, saying women sometimes are delivered of their babies on the floor and need beds and equipment.

Ass Sowe noted that electricity supply had expanded from fewer than 10 villages in 55 years to over 30 today. He urged Niani residents to "redouble their unflinching support" for Barrow ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

District Chief Pierre Bah said only five villages once had electricity compared to 35 now. He pledged over 14,000 votes for Barrow, stating, "We can't present anything except our votes, and we must vote for him massively."

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Chief Dawda York of Nianija praised Barrow's initiatives, noting most projects were funded from state coffers. He cautioned residents against opposition voices, accusing them of pursuing personal interests.

Lamin Jabbi, Minister for Digital Economy and a native of the area, assured communities that all roads launched during the tour would be completed on schedule. He contrasted Barrow's record with past administrations, saying, "Two presidents passed but no one constructed roads in the area." He added that road construction is linked to electricity expansion, with power projects following road works.

President Barrow thanked Niani residents for their support and promised that villages without electricity would soon be connected, as surveys were complete. He vowed to inaugurate the Sami road soon and said, "Anything that I promise you, I will do it. You will soon see machines commence road construction." He urged residents to distance themselves from the opposition, insisting they "do not have the interest of the people at heart."