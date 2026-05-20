Gambian Jailed for Life After Brutal Murder of Wife in Edinburgh

A Gambian man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Scotland after fatally stabbing his wife in a violent attack that took place inside their family home while their children were present.

Momodou Bobb was convicted for the murder of his wife, Ndata Bobb, at their residence on Restalrig Avenue, Edinburgh, on 28 August last year. The court heard that he inflicted 22 knife wounds during the assault, which prosecutors described as prolonged and extremely violent.

Ndata Bobb, a mother of four originally from The Gambia, had been living in the United Kingdom since 2018. She died following the attack despite emergency medical intervention. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, shortly after a distress call was made by a child inside the home reporting a "fight" between the couple.

Emergency services arrived at the scene just after 1 a.m. and rushed the 42-year-old victim to hospital, but she was later pronounced dead approximately two hours later.

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The court heard that the 56-year-old attacker used two knives during the assault and sustained injuries to his own hands. He later told police that he had been involved in a struggle with his wife before his arrest and subsequent charge of murder. He later pleaded guilty.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, the judge imposed a life sentence and ordered Bobb to serve a minimum of 16 years and eight months before being eligible for parole, stating that the punishment reflected the "brutal and devastating" nature of the crime.

The court also highlighted the deep and lasting trauma inflicted on the couple's children, who were inside the home at the time of the killing.

Speaking after sentencing, Crown Office homicide lead Moira Orr said the victim had been denied safety in her own home, adding that the attack had caused "unimaginable grief and trauma" to her family. She described the case as a stark reminder of the continuing impact of violence against women and girls.

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said officers remained committed to supporting the family while ensuring justice for victims of violent crime. He described the incident as a "heart-breaking and senseless act" that had taken the life of a devoted mother.

Community policing officials also noted engagement with African communities in Edinburgh during the investigation and response, highlighting the role of community advisors in supporting cultural understanding and communication.

The case has renewed public attention on domestic violence in Scotland, with campaigners calling for stronger protective measures for victims and enhanced support systems for children affected by such tragedies.