Nigeria: Gov Namadi Assures Investors of Stable, Supportive Business Environment in Jigawa

press release

The governor gave the assurance while receiving a high-powered delegation from Hefei Shengwen Information Technology Company Limited of China, led by its president and chief executive officer, Mr. Ren Mingyong, during a courtesy visit to Government House, Dutse

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has reiterated his administration's commitment to building a competitive investment climate capable of attracting strategic international partnerships and accelerating industrial development across the state.

The governor gave the assurance while receiving a high-powered delegation from Hefei Shengwen Information Technology Company Limited of China, led by its president and chief executive officer, Mr Ren Mingyong, during a courtesy visit to Government House, Dutse.

The delegation, which was accompanied by officials of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), included representatives of major Chinese firms operating in the areas of electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy, agricultural machinery, construction, and industrial infrastructure.

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Speaking during the engagement, Governor Namadi described the visit as a significant outcome of the state government's recent investment mission to China, where Jigawa officials held discussions with several industrial groups and toured key manufacturing facilities across different provinces.

He said the return visit by the Chinese investors mirrored increasing confidence in Jigawa State's economic direction and its long-term development potential.

"This visit is a continuation of the discussions we began during our trip to China. We appreciate the fact that you honoured your commitment to visit Jigawa State and explore areas of partnership with us," he said.

Governor Namadi noted that the state government remains committed to opening up Jigawa's economy through infrastructure expansion, industrialization, and strategic investment partnerships capable of creating jobs and encouraging local enterprise.

He said the industrial visits undertaken in China exposed the Jigawa delegation to modern production systems and investment models that could support the state's aspiration to transform the Maigatari Free Trade Zone into a viable regional economic hub.

"You have demonstrated capacity, experience, and strong industrial networks. From what we saw during our visit to China, we are convinced that we are engaging with credible partners who can support our long-term development objectives."

Earlier, officials of the Border Communities Development Agency said the engagement with the Chinese investors was part of broader efforts aimed at attracting private investment into border communities and unlocking economic opportunities around the Maigatari Free Trade Zone.

According to the agency, the Chinese delegation had already commenced discussions with relevant stakeholders in Nigeria, including private sector operators and federal institutions, as part of efforts to establish long-term industrial and technical collaboration.

In his remarks, the leader of the Chinese delegation, Mr Ren Mingyong, commended Governor Namadi's leadership style, describing the governor as a visionary and development-focused leader whose commitment to Jigawa State left a strong impression on the Chinese delegation during the China visit.

He said discussions between both sides covered strategic issues, including border security, industrial development, economic expansion, and long-term infrastructure growth.

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Mr Ren disclosed that the delegation included executives from Shandong Linyi Hengtai Industrial Company, Shenzhen Langsha Automobile Company, and Yunnan Construction Investment Group.

He also announced plans by the company to retain four technical personnel in Nigeria on a long-term basis to provide technical support for BCDA and support ongoing development initiatives connected to Jigawa State.

"We are ready to combine Chinese technology, equipment, and industrial solutions with the realities and development priorities of Jigawa State so that together we can build a prosperous future," he said.

The Chinese delegation is expected to inspect strategic locations and investment sites within Jigawa State, including the Maigatari Free Trade Zone, as discussions continue on possible areas of cooperation.