Africa: Ghana Drawn With Cote d'Ivoire, the Gambia and Somalia in Group C of 2027 Afcon Qualifiers

19 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana will face Cote d'Ivoire, The Gambia and Somalia in Group C of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The draw was held on Tuesday in Cairo, where African nations learned their routes to the continental tournament.

Two teams will qualify from each of the 12 groups of four for the finals. The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda -- the first East African co-hosting arrangement in the competition's history.

Ghana head into the qualifiers targeting one of the two slots from Group C after missing out on the previous edition in Morocco.

Qualifying schedule:

Matchdays 1 & 2: September 21 - October 6, 2026

Matchdays 3 & 4: November 9 - 17, 2026

Matchdays 5 & 6: March 22 - 30, 2027

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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