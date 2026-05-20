Ghana: Joining Carlos Queiroz for 2026 World Cup With Ghana Is a No Brainer

Black Stars assistant coach Roger De Sá says joining Carlos Queiroz's technical team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a no-brainer.

Speaking on Beyond The Whistle, the South African revealed Queiroz's call was no surprise given their long-standing relationship and shared ambition.

"The call from Carlos did not surprise me. We have similar dreams and I always want to see him succeed," De Sá said.

For the experienced coach, Ghana's pedigree made the decision easy.

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"Being called to assist Carlos was not difficult. This is Ghana and it's the World Cup we are talking about," he stated.

De Sá recalled the moment Queiroz rang: "It was an exciting 3am call. I told my wife first and, as custom, she said, 'We are leaving.' I replied, 'Let's go!"'

He praised Queiroz's collaborative style: "Carlos listens. He doesn't have to take every opinion, but he welcomes different views."

Back in Africa, De Sá said the feeling was special. "It's great to be back. Africa is not a place, it's a feeling."

The former Bafana Bafana assistant was full of praise for Ghana's talent pool.

"There is so much natural talent in Ghana despite limited resources. As an African football lover, the talent here is unbelievable. You guys don't know what you have with limited facilities and infrastructure," he said.

Comparing both nations, De Sá noted: "We in South Africa have talent too, but a different kind with all the facilities. Yet we don't go forward with our talent."

Ahead of the World Cup, he believes the Black Stars only need unity.

"We are not going to teach them how to play. We have the players. We only have to put them in the right position, with the right frame of mind, and when they put on the jersey, they should perform."

De Sá assured Ghanaians of the technical team's commitment.

"We are here to do our best and make Ghanaians happy. If Carlos does his job, there is none better than him," he said.

"We will pick our targets as they come. If our players play to their abilities, we have a realistic chance to progress," he concluded.