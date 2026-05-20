Ghana: Commitment Bigger Than Talent - Queiroz Urges Black Stars 30 Days to Panama Opener

With 30 days to Ghana's opening match against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, head coach Carlos Queiroz has issued a rallying call to his players: talent alone will not earn respect on the world stage.

The Portuguese tactician, who will lead the Black Stars to their fifth World Cup appearance in Canada, Mexico and the United States, is demanding humility, sacrifice and a mentality that outweighs ability.

"The world will only respect us when our commitment, humility, sacrifice, and mentality are bigger than our talent," Queiroz told the squad.

Ghana face Panama in Toronto on June 17 before taking on England and Croatia in the other Group L matches in Boston and Philadelphia respectively