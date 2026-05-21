Gambia: NHRC Reports 71 Alleged Human Rights Violations As Audit Flags Financial Irregularities

The National Human Rights Commission has disclosed that it received 71 complaints of alleged human rights violations in 2023, with 45 of the cases successfully investigated and recommendations forwarded to relevant institutions for action and redress.

The disclosure was made during the presentation of the commission's 2023 report before the Finance and Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, where officials outlined the institution's activities, finances and operational challenges.

According to the report, the commission intensified its monitoring work across detention centers and prisons nationwide during the review period. Officials said they conducted interviews with detainees to identify challenges affecting inmates and recommend solutions to the government.

"A total of 71 complaints of alleged human rights violations were received, out of which forty-five were successfully investigated and recommendations forwarded to the relevant institutions for implementation and redress," the report stated.

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The commission also said it undertook several public engagement activities aimed at promoting human rights awareness across the country. These included nine capacity-building programmes, 20 awareness-raising activities and 19 radio programmes.

The NHRC said the outreach programmes helped improve public understanding of human rights issues while strengthening the capacity of institutions and duty-bearers to better deliver human rights services.

The report also provided details of the commission's financial performance between 2021 and 2023, showing a steady rise in funding and expenditure over the three-year period.

In 2021, the commission recorded total receipts amounting to D38.4 million, while total payments and expenditure stood at D34.8 million. Funding sources included the Government Local Fund, NAOSU, the British High Commission and the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

The total approved budget for that year stood at D42.9 million.

In 2022, the commission's total receipts increased significantly to D60.5 million, while expenditure rose to D56.1 million. Major funding contributions came from the Government Local Fund, the British High Commission, the Swiss Embassy, the French Embassy, the Danish Institute for Human Rights, OSIWA and the United Nations Development Programme.

By 2023, the commission's total receipts had risen further to D84.5 million, while total expenditure reached D76.3 million. Funding support continued to come from both government and international development partners, including the British High Commission, UNDP, the French Embassy, the United States Embassy and the Danish Embassy.

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However, alongside the financial disclosures, the National Audit Office raised concerns over several financial and administrative irregularities identified during its audit of the commission.

The NAO said the audit was conducted pursuant to Section 160(1)(c) of the 1997 Constitution to ensure that proper financial records were maintained and that funds received by the commission were appropriately accounted for and used for their intended purposes.

Among the issues flagged by auditors was the allocation of a monthly fuel coupon worth D8,000 to the commission's Internal Auditor, who is on pay grade 7.3. According to the audit findings, the fuel allocation became effective in January 2023 and amounted to D96,000 for the year.

The auditors noted that there was no evidence showing that other staff members on similar grades received the same benefit.

"However, there was no evidence to show that staff of similar grades received the same allocation," the audit report stated, recommending that management regularize and rectify the anomaly.

The audit also raised concerns regarding the use of private number plates without evidence of authorization, as well as late payment of withholding taxes contrary to Sections 94 and 95 of the Income and Value Added Tax Act 2012.

Officials of the NHRC reportedly provided both written and oral responses to the audit queries during the hearing, though the responses are expected to be published in a later edition of the committee's proceedings.

Following deliberations, the report was adopted by the Finance and Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.