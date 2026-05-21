Nigeria Doesn't Need Experiments, but Tested Leadership - Atiku

Former Vice President and presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday declared that Nigeria could no longer afford 'experiments' in leadership as he appeared before the party's Presidential Screening Panel in Abuja and unveiled his plans to tackle the country's economic and security crises.

With economic hardship deepening and insecurity spreading across parts of the country, Atiku used the screening exercise to present himself as a tested alternative ahead of the 2027 presidential election, arguing that Nigeria needed experienced leadership to restore stability, rebuild investor confidence and confront violent crime.

His position was contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, and made available to journalists shortly after the former Vice President left the screening venue without speaking to reporters following his appearance as an ADC presidential aspirant.

"At this defining moment in our national life, Nigeria does not need experiments. It needs tested leadership, clarity of vision, and the courage to make difficult but necessary decisions in the national interest," Atiku said.

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He said the screening was more than a routine party exercise, describing it as an opportunity to present his plans for tackling economic decline, unemployment and worsening insecurity.

According to him, many Nigerians were already struggling under rising hardship, while businesses continued to grapple with policy uncertainty and declining investor confidence.

"Nigeria cannot continue on the current trajectory where families struggle daily under crushing hardship, businesses collapse under policy uncertainty, and investor confidence continues to erode in the absence of coherent economic leadership," he said.

Atiku said his economic plan would focus on job creation, private sector growth, fiscal discipline, stable macroeconomic management and renewed efforts to position Nigeria as a destination for investment and long-term growth.

On security, the former Vice President expressed concern over the continued killings, kidnappings and attacks across the country, saying citizens had become increasingly unsafe in their homes, communities, farms and on major highways.

"No responsible government can stand by while citizens are slaughtered in their communities and others abducted on highways, farms, and even in their homes," he stated.

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He said his security strategy would prioritise intelligence-led operations, stronger coordination among security agencies, decentralised security structures and what he described as the political will to confront criminality decisively.

Atiku also reaffirmed his commitment to building what he described as a secure, united and prosperous Nigeria where citizens could live in peace and pursue opportunities with dignity.