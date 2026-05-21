Nigeria: Tems, Wizkid, Asake Nominated for 2026 BET Awards

The feat further underscores Nigerian artiste's growing influence on the global stage, as they have built a strong legacy at the BET Awards.

Nigerian music stars, Tems, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Asake have earned nominations for the 2026 BET Awards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nomination list released on BET.com, the official website of the BET Awards, recognised the artistes across major international and music categories.

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Tems stands out as one of the most nominated African artistses, earning three nods: Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, the BET Her Award for her song "First," and a Viewers' Choice nomination for "Raindance," her collaboration with Dave.

Asake and Wizkid earned a joint nomination in the Best Group category, following their recent collaboration and strong run on the global music scene.

Burna Boy was nominated in the Best Collaboration category for "WGFT," his feature on Gunna's track.

The feat further underscores Nigerian artists' growing influence on the global stage, as they have built a strong legacy at the BET Awards.

Wizkid ranks among Africa's most decorated winners, while Burna Boy has consistently dominated international categories.

Track record

Past recipients of the award include Davido, Tems, 2Baba, D'banj, Ice Prince, and, most recently, Ayra Starr, who won Best International Act in 2025.

Besides music, talents of Nigerian descent are also recognised in the acting categories. Ayo Edebiri and Cynthia Erivo received nominations for Best Actress, while Damson Idris earned a nod for Best Actor.

The 2026 BET Awards is scheduled to be held on 28 June at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with comedian Druski set to become the youngest host in the award's history

The event is expected to bring together leading artistes, entertainers and industry figures from across the world, honouring individuals who contribute to Black culture across music, film, writing, philanthropy and other fields.

(NAN)