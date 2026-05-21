Nigeria: Govt Assures No Ebola Case in Nigeria, Boosts National Preparedness

Mr Pate said the government had activated precautionary measures following recent Ebola outbreaks in parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda to strengthen national health security.

The federal government has reassured Nigerians that there is no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease in the country, while intensifying preparedness and surveillance measures nationwide.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, gave the assurance in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Pate said the government had activated precautionary measures following recent Ebola outbreaks in parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda to strengthen national health security.

He said surveillance systems had been strengthened nationwide, while relevant agencies such as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and Port Health Services were closely monitoring developments.

According to him, the ministry is also collaborating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and regional health authorities to ensure early detection and rapid response to any potential threat.

"While Nigeria currently has no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease, the federal government is taking all necessary proactive measures to strengthen national preparedness, surveillance and coordination mechanisms," he said.

He added that ongoing measures included enhanced surveillance, improved nationwide monitoring, and strengthened screening protocols at all points of entry into the country.

Mr Pate also said that health declaration procedures had been reinforced in collaboration with Port Health Services to reduce the risk of importing the disease into Nigeria.

He said that coordination with state ministries of health and other stakeholders had been intensified to ensure effective response mechanisms across all levels of government.

According to him, laboratory preparedness and diagnostic capacity had also been strengthened to enable prompt detection and confirmation of suspected cases.

The minister said infection prevention and control measures were being reinforced in health facilities, while public awareness campaigns and community engagement activities had also been stepped up.

Mr Pate urged Nigerians to remain calm, avoid panic, and refrain from spreading misinformation that could cause unnecessary fear among the public.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ebola Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He advised citizens to observe preventive measures such as regular handwashing and avoiding contact with bodily fluids of persons showing symptoms of illness.

He also encouraged the public to promptly report any unusual illness to the nearest health facility for timely investigation and medical attention.

"Healthcare workers across the country have also been advised to maintain a high index of suspicion, adhere strictly to infection prevention and control protocols, promptly isolate suspected cases," he said.

He added that they should report all suspected cases through established public health channels to ensure swift response and containment.

Mr Pate reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to protecting public health through coordinated preparedness, surveillance and rapid response systems nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ebola Virus Disease is a severe and often fatal illness transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids. (NAN)