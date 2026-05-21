Nigeria: Sharon Ooja, Husband Welcome First Child

20 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ovwe Medeme

The couple married at a private civil ceremony in February 2024.

Two years after her fairy tale wedding, Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke have welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

In February 2024, the couple got married at a private civil ceremony.

In June 2024, they celebrated their glamorous traditional wedding. This was followed days later by their church wedding, marked by the celebratory social media hashtag #LoveUnitesUS24.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

That same year, she revealed in an interview that she married her husband five months after meeting him.

New addition

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress announced that she had just given birth to the most handsome baby boy she had ever seen.

"I'm still so overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. 2025/2026, God truly ushered me into the most beautiful years of my life and wrote a story that only He can take the glory for.

"Pregnancy made me understand God's love in such a deeper way... unconditional, intentional, and impossible to fully explain. His Word says, 'Your wife will be like a fruitful grapevine, and your children like olive shoots around your table'. And wow... God really did it in His perfect timing," she wrote.

Gratitude

She went on to thank her husband for loving her so fiercely and beautifully through every stage of our pregnancy.

"The prayers, reassurance, back rubs, trips, baths, endless gifts, food runs and the way you carried me emotionally and spiritually these past nine months," she wrote.

The 'Flawsome' actress further thanked her family and friends for protecting her peace and allowing her pregnancy journey to remain private and off social media, as she requested.

"It was soft, and I genuinely enjoyed every bit of my pregnancy. The first trimester was the ghetto. We will discuss that later.

Now you understand why I called it "the year God made me laugh" because "all who hear will laugh with me." Genesis 21:6. My mouth is filled with laughter and my tongue with singing. Psalm 126:2

"And to anyone TTC... God is about to surprise you the same way He surprised me and mine. Write it down today: your miracle is here

"W.I.N., that's his initials. I've always dreamed of being a mummy... and now I finally am. You can officially call me Mama Win, the yummiest mummy on the block," the actress added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.